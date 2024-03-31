DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni records 300 dismissals as wicketkeeper in T20s

Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni extends his record of most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20 format to 300 during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
He is the only keeper to record 300 dismissals in this format. Next best record to Dhoni is by Dinesh Karthik and Kamran Akmal - 274.
The dismissal came when the 42-year-old Dhoni caught Prithvi Shaw’s outside edge off Ravindra Jadeja.
List of most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20s:
1) MS Dhoni - 300
2) Dinesh Karthik - 274
3) Kamran Akmal - 274
4) Quinton de Kock - 270
5) Jos Buttler - 209
