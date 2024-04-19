MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL playoff live: OFC v KBFC, Indian Super League knockouts updates

OFC vs KBFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League playoff game between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters, being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC.

Updated : Apr 19, 2024 18:22 IST

Team Sportstar
Roy Krishna of Odisha FC in action during match 113 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium , Bengaluru on March 30th, 2024. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL
Roy Krishna of Odisha FC in action during match 113 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium , Bengaluru on March 30th, 2024. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
Roy Krishna of Odisha FC in action during match 113 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium , Bengaluru on March 30th, 2024. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first playoffs in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters, which is being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • April 19, 2024 17:45
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

    Both teams are heading into the knockouts with identical forms, losing thrice along with drawing and winning once each in their previous five games.

    The Juggernauts finished fourth in the points table with 39 points, whereas Kerala Blasters FC ended up fifth with 33 points. This one-legged playoff fixture is important for both teams, with a win here taking them straight into the ISL semifinals, where the top-two sides, i.e. Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant await them.

    Both Sergio Lobera and Ivan Vukomanovic are seasoned tacticians, and they will be edging to set their teams up perfectly for the crucial 90 minutes lying ahead of theM.

    Read the full preview here: Boosted by Luna’s return, Kerala Blasters takes on Odisha FC with a semifinal spot at stake

