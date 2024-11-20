  • Each player shall receive 200,000 USD for each game won (including games won by forfeit). The remaining balance of the prize fund shall be split equally between the players.
  • If the final score is 7.5:6.5 with 13 decisive games or 8:6 with 14 decisive games, the prize money shall be divided as follows: the winner receives 1.3 million USD, the runner-up receives 1.2 million USD
  • If the winner is decided on tie-break, the prize money shall be divided as follows: the winner receives one 1.3 million USD, the runner-up receives 1.2 million USD