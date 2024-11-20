India’s D Gukesh will take on defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship final, set to happen between November 25 and December 13.

The final will happen in Singapore, with Resorts World Sentosa set to act as the host.

What is the prize money for the final?

The total prize fund provided for the World Chess Championship final is 2.5 million US Dollars (USD).

The fund will be divided as follows:

Each player shall receive 200,000 USD for each game won (including games won by forfeit). The remaining balance of the prize fund shall be split equally between the players.

If the final score is 7.5:6.5 with 13 decisive games or 8:6 with 14 decisive games, the prize money shall be divided as follows: the winner receives 1.3 million USD, the runner-up receives 1.2 million USD

If the winner is decided on tie-break, the prize money shall be divided as follows: the winner receives one 1.3 million USD, the runner-up receives 1.2 million USD

Also, one month before the first game championship final, each player shall receive 200,000 USD. This amount shall be deducted from the prize fund. The remaining balance shall be remitted to the players within fourteen working days after the completion of the World Championship Match.