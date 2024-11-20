NBA Cup 2024 roundup: Celtics end Cavs’ streak at 15 games

Jayson Tatum had 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists on Tuesday to help the Boston Celtics defeat the visiting Cavaliers 120-117, ending Cleveland’s season-opening, 15-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers were attempting to become the second team in NBA history to start a season 16-0. The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors won 24 straight games before losing.

Al Horford added 20 points and seven rebounds while Derrick White supplied 19 points for the Celtics, who made 22 of 41 3-point shots while winning an NBA Cup game.

Boston led 110-102 after White connected on a 3-pointer with 4:23 remaining. Cleveland pulled within four when Donovan Mitchell made a trey with 24.4 seconds left, then cut its deficit to three twice, the last time being on Ty Jerome’s jumper at the final buzzer.

JT & Spida put on a SHOW in #EmiratesNBACup action



Tatum: 33 PTS, 6 3PM, 12 REB, 7 AST

Mitchell: 35 PTS, 3PM, 8 REB



Celtics move to 12-3 (and 1-1 in East Group C) as the Cavs' historic 15-0 start to the season comes to a close.

Mitchell had 35 points and eight rebounds in the loss. The Cavaliers received 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from Evan Mobley.

Nets 116, Hornets 115

Cameron Johnson racked up a season-high 34 points with a strong shooting effort from long range as Brooklyn captured a topsy-turvy game against Charlotte in New York.

Johnson made six 3-point baskets on 12 attempts as part of 11-for-20 shooting from the field. Jalen Wilson made five threes to finish with 17 points.

Down by three, the Hornets got possession with 5.1 seconds to play after Cody Martin blocked Trendon Watford’s shot. Charlotte’s Brandon Miller missed a 3-pointer, which was tipped in by Grant Williams to account for the final score. Miller pumped in 29 points and Miles Bridges had 21, but the Hornets lost for the fourth time in five games.

Nuggets 122, Grizzlies 110

Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and 11 rebounds and Russell Westbrook posted the 200th triple-double of his career to lead visiting Denver to an NBA Cup victory over Memphis.

Westbrook came off the bench to contribute 12 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles. The Nuggets, playing their third straight game without three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (personal), gave coach Michael Malone his 432nd win, tying Doug Moe for the most in franchise history.

The Grizzlies were led by Santi Aldama, who tied a career high with 28 points and added 11 rebounds.

Spurs 110, Thunder 104

Keldon Johnson poured in 22 points and Chris Paul had a double-double that included a crucial 3-pointer with 1:27 left as short-handed San Antonio held on to beat visiting Oklahoma City in an NBA Cup game.

Harrison Barnes added 20 points for the Spurs, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Paul racked up 14 points and 11 assists. The Spurs played without Victor Wembanyama (knee) and Devin Vassell (knee) for the second straight game.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 32 points. Jalen Williams recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Mavericks 132, Pelicans 91

Luka Doncic netted 26 points to lead seven Dallas scorers in double figures and the host Mavericks never trailed while routing New Orleans in NBA Cup action.

Klay Thompson scored 19 points, Kyrie Irving added 18 and former Pelican Naji Marshall had 15 for the Mavericks. Dallas led by as many as 41 points while producing a season-high point total and winning its third straight after a four-game losing streak.

Trey Murphy III put up 19 points, Brandon Ingram had 17 and Javonte Green scored 14 to lead the short-handed Pelicans, who lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Lakers 124, Jazz 118

Dalton Knecht scored a career-high 37 points and made nine 3-pointers to tie an NBA rookie record as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to six games by beating visiting Utah.

DALTON KNECHT HAD HIMSELF A NIGHT:



🔥 37 PTS (career high)

🔥 9 3PM (ties rookie record)

Knecht was 9 of 12 from 3-point range. Los Angeles is undefeated going back to last season in NBA Cup play.

Knecht was 9 of 12 from 3-point range and scored 22 consecutive points for the Lakers in a stretch that started with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter and ended with 9:51 left in the game. LeBron James scored 26 points and dished out 12 assists and Anthony Davis amassed 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 2-0 in NBA Cup group play.

Los Angeles, the defending champion of the in-season tournament, is a perfect 9-0 in NBA Cup action over the past two seasons. Lauri Markkanen produced 25 points and eight rebounds while Collin Sexton added 19 points for the Jazz, who lost their third consecutive game.