 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Reports: ‘Tata’ Martino resigns as Inter Miami head coach

Martino guided the Lionel Messi-starring club to 74 points (22-4-8) and the Supporters’ Shield in the regular season, but Inter Miami fell short in the MLS Cup Playoffs

Published : Nov 20, 2024 12:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Tata Martino during his tenure as
File image of Tata Martino during his tenure as | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Tata Martino during his tenure as | Photo Credit: AP

Gerardo “Tata” Martino has resigned as the head coach of Inter Miami, citing personal reasons, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Martino guided the Lionel Messi-starring club to 74 points (22-4-8) and the Supporters’ Shield in the regular season, but Inter Miami fell short in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The club was eliminated in the first round by No. 9 seed Atlanta United.

The club has scheduled a news conference for Friday at which Inter Miami executives and Martino are expected to speak.

Martino, 61, joined Inter Miami in June 2023 after three-plus years at the helm of Mexico’s national team. He left that role after Mexico failed to advance out of group play in the 2022 World Cup for the first time in nearly 45 years.

READ | Superb Martinez strike gives Argentina 1-0 win over Peru

Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup 2023 tournament after the arrival of Martino and superstars Messi and Sergio Busquets that summer.

Previously, Martino, a native of Argentina, led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title in 2018. He chose not to renew his contract after that season, again citing personal reasons.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tata Martino /

MLS /

Inter Miami FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Reports: ‘Tata’ Martino resigns as Inter Miami head coach
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal retirement: Serena, Alcaraz, Swiatek and others pay tribute to Spanish legend on social media
    Reuters
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: World Chess Championship 2024 Final prize money breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND 2024: Following spell of unusual rain, WACA curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop “snake cracks”
    PTI
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Argentina remains top; Brazil slips to fifth after draw with Uruguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Reports: ‘Tata’ Martino resigns as Inter Miami head coach
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Victory over Saudi Arabia gives Indonesia WC belief, says coach Shin
    Reuters
  3. Australia interim coach backs Priestman to return to game after drone scandal
    Reuters
  4. Homophobic abuse of Kerr and Mewis is ’unacceptable,’ says Chelsea manager Bompastor
    AP
  5. Brazil vs Uruguay Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: BRA 1-1 URU, Gerson equalises after Valverde goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Reports: ‘Tata’ Martino resigns as Inter Miami head coach
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal retirement: Serena, Alcaraz, Swiatek and others pay tribute to Spanish legend on social media
    Reuters
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: World Chess Championship 2024 Final prize money breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND 2024: Following spell of unusual rain, WACA curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop “snake cracks”
    PTI
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Argentina remains top; Brazil slips to fifth after draw with Uruguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment