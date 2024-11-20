 />
China Masters 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya and Bansod progress to second round

Later in the day, men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 12:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: P. V. Sindhu beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games in the opening round of China Masters on Wednesday.
FILE PHOTO: P. V. Sindhu beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games in the opening round of China Masters on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: P. V. Sindhu beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games in the opening round of China Masters on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

P.V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod booked their spots in the second round of China Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament in Shenzhen, on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrunghphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes.

This was Sindhu’s 20th win against the world number 11 in 21 meetings.

Sindhu will face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in the next round.

Bansod beat Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes. Bansod will take on Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the round of 16.

In a rematch of the bronze-medal fixture from Paris Olympics, Lakshya Sen took on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. However, this time, the Indian managed to be on the right side of the result as he won 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 in 57 minutes. In fact, this is the first victory for Lakshya in four tournaments since the Paris Games.

Lakshya will be up against either Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke or Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the round of 16.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen, men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action.

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

