China Masters 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya and Bansod progress to second round

P.V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod booked their spots in the second round of China Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament in Shenzhen, on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrunghphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes.

This was Sindhu’s 20th win against the world number 11 in 21 meetings.

Sindhu will face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in the next round.

Bansod beat Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes. Bansod will take on Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the round of 16.

In a rematch of the bronze-medal fixture from Paris Olympics, Lakshya Sen took on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. However, this time, the Indian managed to be on the right side of the result as he won 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 in 57 minutes. In fact, this is the first victory for Lakshya in four tournaments since the Paris Games.

Lakshya will be up against either Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke or Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the round of 16.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen, men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action.