 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China Masters 2024: Anupama stuns WR 15 Zhang to enter second round; Sumeet-Sikki also win

Anupama, who had won titles in Kazakhstan International challenge and Polish Open early in the year, will face Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira in the next round.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 19:10 IST , Shenzhen - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Anupama Upadhyaya
FILE PHOTO: Anupama Upadhyaya | Photo Credit: Anupama Upadhyaya/Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anupama Upadhyaya | Photo Credit: Anupama Upadhyaya/Instagram

India’s Anupama Upadhyaya recorded a stunning three-game win over world number 15 Beiwen Zhang of USA to progress to the women’s singles second round at the China Masters Super 750 tournament in China on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked world number 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17, 8-21, 22-20 in a 48-minute contest. It was her first second round appearance in a BWF Super 750 world tour event.

Anupama, who had won titles in Kazakhstan International challenge and Polish Open early in the year, will face Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira in the next round.

India’s B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the mixed doubles second round but it was another heartbreaking defeat for Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost in the men’s singles opening round.

Sumeeth and Sikki, the husband-wife duo, fought past the American pair of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai in a tense 63-minute encounter, winning 23-21, 17-21, 21-17.

READ MORE | China Masters 2024: Satwik and Chirag return to action after injury setback

The Indian duo will now take on the top-seeded Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the next round.

However, the day proved disappointing for Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap. World No. 34 Rajawat put up a valiant fight but ultimately went down 24-22, 13-21, 18-21 to World No. 32 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in a gruelling three-game contest.

This marks Rajawat’s third consecutive loss to Wardoyo, having previously fallen to the Indonesian at this year’s All England Championships and 2023 Indonesia Masters.

Rajawat made a strong start by winning the first game and even led 12-8 in the decider. But Wardoyo clawed his way back, levelling the score at 17-17 and 18-18.

Fate then seemed to favour the Indonesian, as his smash clipped the net, giving Wardoyo a critical lead. Rajawat’s challenge ended when he misfired a crucial push at the net, handing the match to his opponent.

In women’s singles, Kashyap was no match for the 2022 World junior champion and current world number 14 Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, losing 10-21, 18-21.

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their respective campaign on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Anupama Upadhyaya /

China Masters /

N. Sikki Reddy /

B Sumeeth Reddy /

Beiwen Zhang

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2024: Anupama stuns WR 15 Zhang to enter second round; Sumeet-Sikki also win
    PTI
  3. India vs Japan HIGHLIGHTS, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Navneet, Lalremsiami score as IND wins 2-0, to play China in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 19: Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysia coach Pau Marti advocates naturalisation of foreign players after 1-1 draw with India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. China Masters 2024: Anupama stuns WR 15 Zhang to enter second round; Sumeet-Sikki also win
    PTI
  2. China Masters 2024: Satwik and Chirag return to action after injury setback
    PTI
  3. Japan Masters 2024: Sindhu exits after second-round defeat to Michelle Li
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan Masters 2024: Sindhu enters pre-quarters, Lakshya bows out
    PTI
  5. Japan Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair exits in opening round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2024: Anupama stuns WR 15 Zhang to enter second round; Sumeet-Sikki also win
    PTI
  3. India vs Japan HIGHLIGHTS, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Navneet, Lalremsiami score as IND wins 2-0, to play China in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 19: Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysia coach Pau Marti advocates naturalisation of foreign players after 1-1 draw with India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment