China Masters 2024: Anupama stuns WR 15 Zhang to enter second round; Sumeet-Sikki also win

India’s Anupama Upadhyaya recorded a stunning three-game win over world number 15 Beiwen Zhang of USA to progress to the women’s singles second round at the China Masters Super 750 tournament in China on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked world number 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17, 8-21, 22-20 in a 48-minute contest. It was her first second round appearance in a BWF Super 750 world tour event.

Anupama, who had won titles in Kazakhstan International challenge and Polish Open early in the year, will face Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira in the next round.

India’s B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the mixed doubles second round but it was another heartbreaking defeat for Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost in the men’s singles opening round.

Sumeeth and Sikki, the husband-wife duo, fought past the American pair of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai in a tense 63-minute encounter, winning 23-21, 17-21, 21-17.

READ MORE | China Masters 2024: Satwik and Chirag return to action after injury setback

The Indian duo will now take on the top-seeded Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the next round.

However, the day proved disappointing for Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap. World No. 34 Rajawat put up a valiant fight but ultimately went down 24-22, 13-21, 18-21 to World No. 32 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in a gruelling three-game contest.

This marks Rajawat’s third consecutive loss to Wardoyo, having previously fallen to the Indonesian at this year’s All England Championships and 2023 Indonesia Masters.

Rajawat made a strong start by winning the first game and even led 12-8 in the decider. But Wardoyo clawed his way back, levelling the score at 17-17 and 18-18.

Fate then seemed to favour the Indonesian, as his smash clipped the net, giving Wardoyo a critical lead. Rajawat’s challenge ended when he misfired a crucial push at the net, handing the match to his opponent.

In women’s singles, Kashyap was no match for the 2022 World junior champion and current world number 14 Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, losing 10-21, 18-21.

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their respective campaign on Wednesday.