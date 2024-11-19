Indian sports wrap, November 19: Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics

ATHLETICS
Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics
Two-time Olympic champion and four-time World Champion Ezekiel Kemboi is scheduled to give an insight into Kenyan athletics during the sixth Ekamra Sports Literature Festival (ESLF) to be staged at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on November 23.
Steeplechase legend Kemboi, who had competed in the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010, said that he was looking forward to the discussion on the book, “We Share the Sun: The Journey of Patrick Sang and Kenya’s Legendary Runners,” by Sarah Gearhart.
The ESLF is scheduled to have seven sessions through the day, culminating with the awards for sports books.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Lemke, Williams win Himalayan 100-Mile Stage Race
Leading ultra-runners, Chris Lemke of Germany and Alice Williams of the UK claimed the men’s and women’s top positions respectively in the Himalayan 100-Mile Stage Race, held in the Darjeeling district of Bengal.
Lemke clocked 17 hours 39 minutes to win the race, while Maxime Gabrieau of France (20:27) was second and South Africa’s Murray Frazer (22.06) took the third spot.
In the women’s section, Williams topped the race clocking 21:30 hours, while Stephanie Bancroft secured the second position.
Adventurers and ultra-runners from various countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, South Africa and India, took part in the annual event.
The event was flagged off by DIG, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Balwan Singh, and race director C S Pandey.
-PTI
POLO
Alberdi strikes seven goals to power Cavaliers to DGST Trophy polo final
Bautista Alberdi struck seven goals to power the Cavaliers to a nine-goal to five-and-a-half goal victory in the semifinals of the DGST Trophy polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Tuesday.
In the final to be played at the Jaipur Polo Ground at 2 p.m. on Friday, the Cavaliers will play the Army Service Corps (ASC).
The results (semifinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
Savitha Bhuvaneswaran beat third seed Sohini Mohanty 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) in the girl’s first round of the ITF juniors tennis tournament at the Assam Tennis Association complex on Tuesday.
The results (first round):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Prarthana through to doubles quarterfinals
Prarthana Thombare in partnership with Robin Anderson of USA beat Fernanda Labrana of Chile and Rebeca Pereira of Brazil 7-5, 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament in Colina, Chile.
The results:
$115,000 WTA, Colina, Chile
-Kamesh Srinivasan
