Indian sports wrap, November 19: Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics

ATHLETICS

Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics

Two-time Olympic champion and four-time World Champion Ezekiel Kemboi is scheduled to give an insight into Kenyan athletics during the sixth Ekamra Sports Literature Festival (ESLF) to be staged at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on November 23.

Steeplechase legend Kemboi, who had competed in the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010, said that he was looking forward to the discussion on the book, “We Share the Sun: The Journey of Patrick Sang and Kenya’s Legendary Runners,” by Sarah Gearhart.

The ESLF is scheduled to have seven sessions through the day, culminating with the awards for sports books.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Lemke, Williams win Himalayan 100-Mile Stage Race

Leading ultra-runners, Chris Lemke of Germany and Alice Williams of the UK claimed the men’s and women’s top positions respectively in the Himalayan 100-Mile Stage Race, held in the Darjeeling district of Bengal.

Lemke clocked 17 hours 39 minutes to win the race, while Maxime Gabrieau of France (20:27) was second and South Africa’s Murray Frazer (22.06) took the third spot.

In the women’s section, Williams topped the race clocking 21:30 hours, while Stephanie Bancroft secured the second position.

Adventurers and ultra-runners from various countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, South Africa and India, took part in the annual event.

The event was flagged off by DIG, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Balwan Singh, and race director C S Pandey.

-PTI

POLO

Alberdi strikes seven goals to power Cavaliers to DGST Trophy polo final

Bautista Alberdi struck seven goals to power the Cavaliers to a nine-goal to five-and-a-half goal victory in the semifinals of the DGST Trophy polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Tuesday.

In the final to be played at the Jaipur Polo Ground at 2 p.m. on Friday, the Cavaliers will play the Army Service Corps (ASC).

The results (semifinals): ASC 8 (Dhruvpal Godara 4, Daniel Otamendi 3, Ravinder Mang) bt Delta Polo 6 (JP Clarkin 4, Naveen Singh 2). Cavaliers 9 (Bautista Alberdi 7, Abhimanyu Pathak, Anant Rajpurohit) bt Achievers 5 1/2 (Chris Mackenzie 2, Vishwarupe Bajaj 2, Dino Dhankhar, handicap 1/2).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Savitha Bhuvaneswaran beat third seed Sohini Mohanty 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) in the girl’s first round of the ITF juniors tennis tournament at the Assam Tennis Association complex on Tuesday.

The results (first round): Under-18 boys: Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Sriniketh Kannan 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-1; Prakaash Sarran bt Mannan Agarwal 6-3, 6-1; Praneel Sharma bt Aarush Kote (USA) 7-6(5), 6-0; Akshith Balasubramanian bt Srivant Reddy 6-3, 6-2; Aashravya Mehra bt Ashwajit Senjam 6-3, 6-1; Arjun Rathi bt Vraj Gohil 6-3, 5-7, 7-5; Daksh Kukreti bt Dev Kanbargimath (Rou) 4-6, 6-3 (conceded). Under-18 girls: Aahan bt Saijayani Banerjee 6-0, 6-1; Savitha Bhuvaneswaran bt Sohini Mohanty 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2); Rishitha Basireddy bt Dhatri Dave 6-3, 6-2; Prachi Malik bt Deepshika Vinayagamurthy 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Apara Khandare bt Saumya Chatterjee 6-1, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Prarthana through to doubles quarterfinals

Prarthana Thombare in partnership with Robin Anderson of USA beat Fernanda Labrana of Chile and Rebeca Pereira of Brazil 7-5, 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament in Colina, Chile.

The results: $115,000 WTA, Colina, Chile Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Robin Anderson (USA) & Prarthana Thombare bt Fernanda Labrana (Chi) & Rebeca Pereira (Bra) 7-5, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan