India vs Japan LIVE Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-0 JPN; Navneet scores from stroke

November 19, 2024 16:33

PREVIEW:

Reaching the semifinal unbeaten through their league matches, the Indian women’s team would fancy its chances to go all the way when it takes on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Tuesday.

India won 3-0 in its last league game against the same opponent, and as the most experienced side in the competition, the defending champion is expected to retain the title. The Indian team has also gotten progressively better in every match, but both the players and the coach would be aware that the knockout stage is a different ball game.