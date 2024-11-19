India vs Japan LIVE Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-0 JPN; Navneet scores from stroke

Key Updates
- November 19, 2024 18:2052’
Vaishnavi gets a deflection her way from the corner. She has a chance to slot the ball into the goal from the left side but misses.
- November 19, 2024 18:1951’
A penalty corner for India as Toppo hits the foot of a Japanese player.
- November 19, 2024 18:1448’ IND 1-0 JPN - Navneet
INDIA SCORES! Navneet takes the stroke and slots it to the left. Kudo is able to get the direction right but fails to stop the shot.
- November 19, 2024 18:1248’
India has been awarded a penalty stroke. It is awarded for Kawai pushing Deepika from the back. Japan takes a referral.
The decision stands and India has a golden chance to go ahead.
- November 19, 2024 18:1247’
Another penalty corner chance missed. The shot from Udita is saved and Lalremsiami misses the rebound.
- November 19, 2024 18:0946’
The final 15 minutes for India to get a goal.
- November 19, 2024 18:08End of Q3
The same story unfolds in the third quarter as India wastes chances. How longer can Japan survive this way, though?
- November 19, 2024 18:0645’
KUDO SAVES! Udita drills it low into the left corner but fails to sound the board. Kudo with another massive save.
- November 19, 2024 18:0545’
A counter attack for India which leads to a penalty corner. Beauty gets the chance for her side.
- November 19, 2024 18:0444’
Penalty corner overturned. The video umpire deems there was no foul on that occasion.
- November 19, 2024 18:0444’
JAPAN WINS A PENALTY CORNER! India has asked for a referral. Neha is the player under scrutiny who has made an errenous stick check.
- November 19, 2024 18:0242’
Again, there’s an error in trapping the ejection from Neha and India fails to convert another chance.
- November 19, 2024 18:0042’
Japan’s Mikami makes an error in intercepting the ball. It deflects off her stick and hits her foot. Another PC for India.
- November 19, 2024 18:0041’
Deepika wins the ball from a defender high up the pitch. She enters the circle and takes a shot which flies over the cross bar.
- November 19, 2024 17:5738’
Japan trying to string together a move but there are no players in the final third to meet it.
- November 19, 2024 17:5436’
India has 18 circle entries compared to Japan’s two.
- November 19, 2024 17:5335’
Deepika with a shot from the penalty corner and it comes off the post.
- November 19, 2024 17:5335’
Another short corner for India. Deepika wins it.
- November 19, 2024 17:5133’
Sangita slides forwards to deflect a ball into the goal but the ball comes off her arm which gets Japan a free hit.
- November 19, 2024 17:5032’
Lalremsiami gets the ball into the circle and tries to cut it back towards the heart of the circle where the ball is intercepted and cleared.
- November 19, 2024 17:4831’
Navneet again opts for a slap shot which flies off target.
- November 19, 2024 17:4831’
Navneet’s slap shot is blocked by a Japan foot. Another PC for India.
- November 19, 2024 17:4731’
A PC in the first minute for India. Sharmila slaps the ball in from the right and Neha plays it towards Lalremsiami who hits a Japan foot.
- November 19, 2024 17:4631’
India pushes back the ball for the second half.
- November 19, 2024 17:37HT: IND 0-0 JPN
India will be ruing the chances missed in the first half. It had nine penalty corners and somehow messed up in converting all of them. Japan would be abundant with glee on going back at half time with the scores level.
- November 19, 2024 17:3630’
India gets the ball to the edge of the circle on the left flank. But the Japan defence has all the space covered, forcing India to play the ball back into the midfield.
- November 19, 2024 17:3428’
Sangita and Lalremsiami combine again on the left wing to win a circle entry. But yet again the attack does not yield anything more than that for India.
- November 19, 2024 17:3327’
A green card for Toppo now.
- November 19, 2024 17:3025’
Deepika with the shot again but the shot is blocked.
- November 19, 2024 17:3025'
Another penalty corner for India due to dangerous play by a Japan player.
- November 19, 2024 17:2924’
Udita’s drag flick is down the middle and Kudo is able to get a hand to block it off.
- November 19, 2024 17:2924’
India wins the referral as the ball hit a foot in that goal mouth melee. Eighth penalty corner for India.
- November 19, 2024 17:2824’
Beauty’s pass to Toppo through the middle opens India for a counter attack. Beauty has back-to-back shots which are cleared. India has gone for a referral, claiming there is a foot.
- November 19, 2024 17:2624’
A yellow card for Preeti Dubey. She will be out of the field for the next two minutes.
- November 19, 2024 17:2421’
Deepika gets the flick past the rushers on the second try. The shot is low and heading into the left corner but Yudo makes sure to get her leg in the way and block the shot.
- November 19, 2024 17:2321’
Deepika with the drag flick which is blocked by the first rusher. The referee allows an advantage but calls play back to award another corner for India.
- November 19, 2024 17:2221’
Sharmila wins the ball for India and intercepts a pass. Neha wins a PC on the same attack.
- November 19, 2024 17:2018’
India gets a third bite at scoring and for the second time today, the injection is not gathered cleanly at the top of the circle. Another chance goes begging.
- November 19, 2024 17:1918’
India tries a variation but cannot get the deflected shot on target. India is lucky as there is another instance of the ball hitting a Japanese foot.
- November 19, 2024 17:1818’
Another PC for India. Deepika takes a shot from the right side of the circle which comes off a Japan player’s body.
- November 19, 2024 17:1716’
Another chance for India. Sangita yet again breaches the circle from the left and hits it square where it is cleared by a Japan defender.
- November 19, 2024 17:1516’
Japan with the possession to start the second quarter but India wins it back within the first 10 seconds.
- November 19, 2024 17:13End of Q1
The first quarter comes to an end. One way traffic in the first 15 minutes but India has been guilty of squandering its chances. The early dominance bodes well for Harendra Singh’s side but it cannot miss chances.
- November 19, 2024 17:1214’
Neha with a long dribble through the left side of the Japan circle. She is able to set up a shot for Navneet who misses.
- November 19, 2024 17:1013’
Deepika takes the drag flick but Kudo makes an easy ground save.
- November 19, 2024 17:1013’
Another PC for India comes from a goal mouth melee. Yu Kudo made a save earlier but cannot prevent India from getting another short corner.
- November 19, 2024 17:0912’
India fails to trap the injection and Navneet has to recalibrate her shot. It is on target but makes for an easy save.
- November 19, 2024 17:0811’
India gets a PC. Its first of the match. Navneet gets a pass in to Sangita from the top of the circle. The latter manages to hit it on the foot and gets a scoring chance for India.
- November 19, 2024 17:0710’
The circle penetration stat reads IND 5-0 JPN. Telling of how the contest has gone so far.
- November 19, 2024 17:069’
Japan slaps the ball towards the Indian circle and a deflection off an Indian stick gets the side a long corner. It is to no avail as the attack fizzles out.
- November 19, 2024 17:048’
Sharmila mistraps a ball on the right wing and India loses possession.
- November 19, 2024 17:026’
Toppo wins a free hit for India around the 25-yard line.
- November 19, 2024 17:015’
Japan gets the ball to the final third but Kobayakawa cannot trap the ball and it rolls over the line.
- November 19, 2024 17:014’
Lalremsiami with another circle entry for India but she plays the ball dangerously on a Japan defender’s foot. A free hit for Japan.
- November 19, 2024 16:592’
A first attack for India. Lalremsiami wins the ball on the left and starts a counter. A circle penetration Sangita leads to a shot but the keeper saves.
- November 19, 2024 16:571’
Japan keeping the ball early on but India opts for a high press.
- November 19, 2024 16:561’
Japan with the push back for the first quarter.
- November 19, 2024 16:51Teams on the pitch
The two teams are out on the field and greeting the dignitaries. This will be followed by the national anthems.
- November 19, 2024 16:49India head coach Harendra Singh says
It is a semifinal but the way the firls have handled the pressure, they will take it as just another game. We’re just one game away from the final but we are taking it game by game.
- November 19, 2024 16:46China wins first semifinal
China beats Malaysia 3-1 to take the first spot in the title clash.
- November 19, 2024 16:43India vs Japan in group stage
India defeated Japan 3-0 in the round robin stage earlier in this tournament.
- November 19, 2024 16:33PREVIEW:
Reaching the semifinal unbeaten through their league matches, the Indian women’s team would fancy its chances to go all the way when it takes on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Tuesday.
India won 3-0 in its last league game against the same opponent, and as the most experienced side in the competition, the defending champion is expected to retain the title. The Indian team has also gotten progressively better in every match, but both the players and the coach would be aware that the knockout stage is a different ball game.- Uthra Ganesan READ MORE
- November 19, 2024 16:21LIVE Streaming info of India vs Japan, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal:
The India vs Japan 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.
- November 19, 2024 16:17India’s Starting XI
Savita Punia, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Neha, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika
- November 19, 2024 16:05Welcome to the second semifinal
India pulled off a straightforward win the last time it met Japan in this tournament but the stakes are much higher this time with a place in the final at stake.
