Manolo Marquez disappointed with draw against Malaysia but certain that India will qualify for AFC Asian Cup 2027

India coach Manolo Marquez looked visibly unhappy talking to the press after the 1-1 draw with Malaysia but maintained his optimism about qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

“It was a game without pace. Every goal kick (from the opposition) was about one minute. They put the ball there with calmness and the referee didn’t say anything,” Marquez said.

The draw almost secured India’s spot in Pot 1 for the draw (subject to rankings scheduled to be out in 10 days) ahead of the Asian Cup third-round qualifiers, with the team scheduled to play its next match in March 2025.

“We’re disappointed because we couldn’t win. But I am completely sure that the team will qualify for the Asian Cup in 2027,” Marquez added. “Now we have four months, I know that it’s more than one year that the national team hasn’t won a single game, which will be one year and four or five months (till the next window). But in March, we will win.”

Trailing by a goal after a blunder by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who misjudged the bounce of the ball, India equalised from a Brandon Fernandes corner kick, which rattled the net off the head of Rahul Bheke.

“I think that we pressed and defended very well. Practically, they didn’t create chances until the last moment (where they hit) the crossbar. But the reality is that we had good combinations,” Marquez quipped.

For the Blue Tigers, another silver lining in the game was four National team debuts in Irfan Yadwad, Jithin MS, Hmingthanmawia Ralte and Vibin Mohanan, who got enlisted in Marquez’s shortlist of a younger brigade he has been assembling since taking charge in July this year.

“It’s very difficult to say now this will be the group (in India’s next match) but I am satisfied with the performance of some new players. For example, from the beginning, Irfan played a good game. He’s a player with a very good future,” Marquez said.

“More than the game, I am satisfied with the effort of the guys and with some things that we improved. The worst thing is that we couldn’t win the game.”