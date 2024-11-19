Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 4-4 Yoddhas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates later

Key Updates
- November 19, 2024 20:088-6
Pankaj comes in and gets a touch point.
- November 19, 2024 20:087-6
Bharat send Akash to the bench with a hand touch.
- November 19, 2024 20:087-5
Ajith gets a touch with a diving hand touch.
- November 19, 2024 20:076-5
Tackle point for Puneri. Mohit with the ankle hold.
- November 19, 2024 20:055-5
Bhavani gets a running hand touch on Abinesh.
Ohh!! It is one point each.
- November 19, 2024 20:044-4
Akash is taken down by Yoddhas’ defence. Scores level.
- November 19, 2024 20:044-3
Bhat gets a touch on Gaurav.
- November 19, 2024 20:024-2
Pankaj looses his footing and it’s a SUPER TACKLE for UP.
- November 19, 2024 20:014-0
Gaurav with a block and Puneri has a four point lead.
- November 19, 2024 20:013-0
Pankaj gets a touch point in a do-or-die raid.
- November 19, 2024 20:002-0
A brilliant team tackle from Paltan.
- November 19, 2024 19:591-0
Bharat is sent to the bench, Pankaj Mohite with the ankle hold.
- November 19, 2024 19:590-0
Akash with the first raid of the match comes back empty handed.
- November 19, 2024 19:58Toss Update | Puneri vs UP
UP Yoddhas won the toss, Puneri Paltan to raid first.
- November 19, 2024 19:49Live action next
Both teams are ready for the Panga.
Stay tuned for live action.
- November 19, 2024 19:16Puneri vs UP | Starting Lineups
Puneri Paltan - Pankaj, Gaurav, Abinesh, Akash, Vaibhav, Ajith, Mohit
UP Yoddhas - Bharat, Gangaram, Keshav, Gangaram, Bhavani, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu
- November 19, 2024 18:18Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 19, 2024 18:18Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 31, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 19, 2024.
Puneri Paltan will take on UP Yoddhas in the day’s first match while Patna Pirates will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second match.
