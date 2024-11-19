 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 4-4 Yoddhas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates later

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 19, 2024 20:08 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 31 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 19, 2024.

The scores will read: Puneri - UP (1st match) | Bengaluru - Patna (2nd match)

  • November 19, 2024 20:08
    8-6

    Pankaj comes in and gets a touch point. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:08
    7-6

    Bharat send Akash to the bench with a hand touch. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:08
    7-5

    Ajith gets a touch with a diving hand touch. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:07
    6-5

    Tackle point for Puneri. Mohit with the ankle hold. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:05
    5-5

    Bhavani gets a running hand touch on Abinesh. 

    Ohh!! It is one point each. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:04
    4-4

    Akash is taken down by Yoddhas’ defence. Scores level. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:04
    4-3

    Bhat gets a touch on Gaurav. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:02
    4-2

    Pankaj looses his footing and it’s a SUPER TACKLE for UP. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:01
    4-0

    Gaurav with a block and Puneri has a four point lead. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:01
    3-0

    Pankaj gets a touch point in a do-or-die raid. 

  • November 19, 2024 20:00
    2-0

    A brilliant team tackle from Paltan. 

  • November 19, 2024 19:59
    1-0

    Bharat is sent to the bench, Pankaj Mohite with the ankle hold. 

  • November 19, 2024 19:59
    0-0

    Akash with the first raid of the match comes back empty handed. 

  • November 19, 2024 19:58
    Toss Update | Puneri vs UP

    UP Yoddhas won the toss, Puneri Paltan to raid first. 

  • November 19, 2024 19:49
    Live action next

    Both teams are ready for the Panga.

    Stay tuned for live action. 

  • November 19, 2024 19:16
    Puneri vs UP | Starting Lineups

    Puneri Paltan - Pankaj, Gaurav, Abinesh, Akash, Vaibhav, Ajith, Mohit 


    UP Yoddhas - Bharat, Gangaram, Keshav, Gangaram, Bhavani, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu

  • November 19, 2024 19:11
    Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!

    Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: U Mumba beats Bengaluru Bulls in thriller; Pawan Sehrawat-less Telugu Titans routs Haryana Steelers

    Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 25 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 12, 2024. Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers first; Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba next

  • November 19, 2024 19:11
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 19, 2024 18:56
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • November 19, 2024 18:20
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 19, 2024 18:18
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 19, 2024 18:18
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 31, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 19, 2024.

    Puneri Paltan will take on UP Yoddhas in the day’s first match while Patna Pirates will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second match.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 11 /

PKL 2024 /

Pardeep Narwal /

Bengaluru Bulls /

Puneri Paltan /

Patna Pirates /

UP Yoddhas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 4-4 Yoddhas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu, Manipur enter Santosh Trophy final rounds with unbeaten records
    PTI
  3. Kerr and Mewis suffer online abuse after baby announcement
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Navneet, Lalremsiami score as India beats Japan to enter final
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 19: Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 4-4 Yoddhas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swapping AFL for kabaddi - Josh Kennedy takes centre stage as PKL gears up for Melbourne sojourn
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: U Mumba beats Bengaluru Bulls in thriller; Pawan Sehrawat-less Telugu Titans routs Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2024 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers pips off-colour Puneri Paltan; Shadloui helps Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024 Highlights: Ashu Malik dominates as Dabang Delhi beats Bengaluru Bulls; Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 4-4 Yoddhas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu, Manipur enter Santosh Trophy final rounds with unbeaten records
    PTI
  3. Kerr and Mewis suffer online abuse after baby announcement
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Navneet, Lalremsiami score as India beats Japan to enter final
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 19: Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment