 />
Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup final

The 38-year-old superstar, retiring from professional tennis after the tournament, was selected by captain David Ferrer to face Botic van de Zandschulp in Malaga.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 20:47 IST , Malaga - 0 MINS READ

AFP
Rafael Nadal of Team Spain plays a backhand during a practise session prior to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.
Rafael Nadal of Team Spain plays a backhand during a practise session prior to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Rafael Nadal of Team Spain plays a backhand during a practise session prior to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will play for Spain in their opening Davis Cup finals singles rubber against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old superstar, retiring from professional tennis after the tournament, was selected by captain David Ferrer to face Botic van de Zandschulp in Malaga.

The Davis Cup will be the final professional tournament of Nadal’s glittering career of almost 23 years.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has battled injuries over the past few years, with his fitness struggles ultimately leading him to the decision to retire.

Doubts remained over whether the clay court king would be selected by Ferrer for one of the rubbers until the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Nadal has not competed in an official singles match since the Paris Olympics in July, where he was beaten in the second round.

Record 14-time French Open champion Nadal said Monday he was not in Malaga to retire but instead to try and help Spain win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2019.

Nadal has a 29-1 win-loss record in the Davis Cup, where he first appeared for Spain in 2004.

Tennis great Roger Federer hailed his former rival before the match, saying Nadal had “made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud”.

Rafael Nadal /

Davis Cup

  Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 14-16 Yoddhas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup final
    AFP
  Tamil Nadu, Manipur enter Santosh Trophy final rounds with unbeaten records
    PTI
  Kerr and Mewis suffer online abuse after baby announcement
    Reuters
  Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Navneet, Lalremsiami score as India beats Japan to enter final
    Uthra Ganesan
  1. Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup final
    AFP
  2. Federer pens emotional post for Nadal ahead of his retirement: “You made the whole tennis world proud”
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Spanish captain Ferrer tight-lipped on Nadal’s role
    Reuters
  4. Italy beats Swiatek’s Poland 2-1 in a thriller to reach Billie Jean King Cup final
    Reuters
  5. Retiring Nadal focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup
    Reuters
