 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs IND 2024: Warner backs McSweeney to shine in India series

South Australia captain McSweeney will march out to the middle with Usman Khawaja in the first test at Perth Stadium starting on Friday.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 13:43 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nathan McSweeney walks up the players race before batting in the cricket tour match between against India A at the MCG in Melbourne.
Nathan McSweeney walks up the players race before batting in the cricket tour match between against India A at the MCG in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nathan McSweeney walks up the players race before batting in the cricket tour match between against India A at the MCG in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Australia opener David Warner has backed Nathan McSweeney to score the most runs in the test series against India despite the uncapped batsman’s lack of experience as an opener.

South Australia captain McSweeney will march out to the middle with Usman Khawaja in the first test at Perth Stadium starting on Friday, having claimed the opening spot vacated by Steve Smith, who is returning to his favoured number four slot.

McSweeney had not opened the batting in a first class match until playing India A this month in Melbourne where he scored 14 and 25.

Warner said McSweeney would be able to adapt to the opening role and looked a good fit for Khawaja, who also started his career lower down the order.

READ | Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test

“I think he’s got the technique, he’s got the patience to partner up with Uzzy (Khawaja) to allow himself to score big,” Warner, who retired from tests after the Pakistan series in the last home summer, told reporters in Melbourne.

“I’ve pencilled him in to be the highest run scorer this year, so I’m looking forward to that.

“I think they’ve both got the same sort of patience, which is going to be good for them and hold the middle order in good stead.”

At 25, McSweeney will be an outlier in a team of thirty-somethings and pundits worry about the impact a wave of retirements will have on the side in the coming years.

Warner noted Australia needed to think about succession planning, particularly with players like 37-year-old Khawaja approaching the end of their careers.

However, he also called for selectors to be patient with the new generation and give McSweeney time to prove himself at the highest level.

“It’s not just these five test matches, it’s the signs that you see (McSweeney) as a talented batsman for the future,” he said.

“You’ve got to give guys a crack.

“I know there are other guys that have been there - Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft - but it’d be exciting just to see him score some runs first to establish himself.

“But if he doesn’t, just give him some time, give him maybe two summers.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Nathan McSweeney /

David Warner /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs IND 2024: Warner backs McSweeney to shine in India series
    Reuters
  2. India vs China Live Score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND faces CHN in summit clash; match begins at 4:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Fuelled by tribal roots and state support, Odisha’s historic win adds new chapter to its hockey legacy
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: How did Ding Liren qualify for the final against Gukesh?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. AUS vs IND 2024: Warner backs McSweeney to shine in India series
    Reuters
  3. AUS vs IND 2024: Following spell of unusual rain, WACA curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop “snake cracks”
    PTI
  4. Hardik Pandya in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to play under brother Krunal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian blind cricket team not to travel to Pakistan for T20 World Cup, government denies permission
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs IND 2024: Warner backs McSweeney to shine in India series
    Reuters
  2. India vs China Live Score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND faces CHN in summit clash; match begins at 4:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Fuelled by tribal roots and state support, Odisha’s historic win adds new chapter to its hockey legacy
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: How did Ding Liren qualify for the final against Gukesh?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment