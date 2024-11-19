 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hardik Pandya in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to play under brother Krunal

Hardik was part of the India squad during the recent T20I series away at South Africa, scoring 59 runs and picking up two wickets in four matches.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 23:36 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Hardik Pandya of India during the 3rd T20 match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park.
Hardik Pandya of India during the 3rd T20 match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya of India during the 3rd T20 match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hardik Pandya is likely to feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda, under the captaincy of his elder brother Krunal Pandya.

Though his name does not feature in the 17-member squad announced by the Baroda Cricket Association, sources have confirmed that Hardik has been added to the side and he will join the team in Indore ahead of the tournament opener against Gujarat on Saturday.

Baroda has been placed in Group B alongside Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Sikkim and Tripura.

“Usually, the association names 18-member squads, but this time around, only 17 members were named initially and now, Hardik has also been added to the squad,” a source said.

He recently featured in the four-match T20I series in South Africa and was also spotted at Mumbai Indians’ training sessions in Navi Mumbai, pictures of which went viral on the social media.

Last year, Hardik had informed the BCCI that he will make himself available for domestic white-ball fixtures when not on national duty and ahead of a packed international calendar, Hardik’s presence in the team will be a huge boost for Baroda.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya /

Baroda /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Krunal Pandya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hardik Pandya in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to play under brother Krunal
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Rafael Nadal loses singles match in Davis Cup quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Slovakia stuns Britain to reach BJK Cup final
    Reuters
  4. Spain Women drop Paredes, Hermoso for friendlies against South Korea and France
    AFP
  5. Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Where to watch ARG v PER; Predicted lineups; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Hardik Pandya in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to play under brother Krunal
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Indian blind cricket team not to travel to Pakistan for T20 World Cup, government denies permission
    PTI
  3. CAB to name Eden Gardens stand after Jhulan Goswami, to be inaugurated on January 22
    Shayan Acharya
  4. SL vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Rain washes out last ODI between series winner Sri Lanka and New Zealand
    AP
  5. PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team’s batting coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hardik Pandya in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to play under brother Krunal
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Rafael Nadal loses singles match in Davis Cup quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Slovakia stuns Britain to reach BJK Cup final
    Reuters
  4. Spain Women drop Paredes, Hermoso for friendlies against South Korea and France
    AFP
  5. Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Where to watch ARG v PER; Predicted lineups; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment