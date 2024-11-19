Hardik Pandya in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to play under brother Krunal

Hardik Pandya is likely to feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda, under the captaincy of his elder brother Krunal Pandya.

Though his name does not feature in the 17-member squad announced by the Baroda Cricket Association, sources have confirmed that Hardik has been added to the side and he will join the team in Indore ahead of the tournament opener against Gujarat on Saturday.

Baroda has been placed in Group B alongside Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Sikkim and Tripura.

“Usually, the association names 18-member squads, but this time around, only 17 members were named initially and now, Hardik has also been added to the squad,” a source said.

He recently featured in the four-match T20I series in South Africa and was also spotted at Mumbai Indians’ training sessions in Navi Mumbai, pictures of which went viral on the social media.

Last year, Hardik had informed the BCCI that he will make himself available for domestic white-ball fixtures when not on national duty and ahead of a packed international calendar, Hardik’s presence in the team will be a huge boost for Baroda.