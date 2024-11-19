Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Slovakia stuns Britain to reach BJK Cup final

Outsider Slovakia reached the Billie Jean King Cup final as doubles pairing Tereza Mihalikova and Viktoria Hruncakova completed a comeback victory in Malaga on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu had given Britain the lead by beating Hruncakova in the opening singles but Rebecca Sramkova hit back for the Slovaks by upsetting Katie Boulter in three sets.

Mihalikova and Hruncakova then outclassed British pair Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls 6-2 6-2 to send Slovakia into Wednesday’s final against Italy.

It is the first time Slovakia have reached the final of the women’s team event since 2002.