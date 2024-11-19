 />
Spain Women drop Paredes, Hermoso for friendlies against South Korea and France

Hermoso and Paredes were among several players who appeared in a recent Netflix documentary about the affair while Spanish media speculated that they were dropped because of what they said in the programme.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 23:30 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Hermoso of Spain during an FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier group B match between Spain and Ukraine.
FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Hermoso of Spain during an FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier group B match between Spain and Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Hermoso of Spain during an FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier group B match between Spain and Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain coach Montserrat Tome on Tuesday cited “team spirit” as a reason for the omission of World Cup winners Irene Paredes and Jenni Hermoso from the squad for friendlies against South Korea and France.

After La Roja won the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Luis Rubiales, then President of the Spanish Football Federation, forcibly kissed Hermoso during the medal ceremony, provoking a wave of indignation

Hermoso and Paredes were among several players who appeared in a recent Netflix documentary about the affair. Spanish media speculated that they were dropped because of what they said in the programme.

Tome was asked about their absence at a press conference.

“We’ve been in an exceptional situation for two years now, and when we started we were very clear about what we wanted to be as a team,” the coach said.

“I don’t want to say that these players weren’t up to the job, but I’m clear about what I want the team to be and what I like to see, this team spirit, this know-how.”

Tome did include Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, former and current holders of the Women’s Ballon d’Or, who also spoke in the Netflix documentary, in her squad.

Hermoso, 34, is Spain’s all-time leading scorer and second-most capped player, with 123 appearances - four behind Putellas. Paredes, 33, is third on 111 caps.

After the kiss, Rubiales was forced to resign and was suspended for three years from all football-related activities by world governing body FIFA, and will stand trial for sexual assault in early 2025.

At the World Cup, Tome was an assistant to head coach Jorge Vilda, who was dismissed after the victory, and faces trial for alleged coercion of Hermoso.

Spain face South Korea on November 29 in Cartagena, before taking on France on December 3 in Nice.

