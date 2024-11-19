England squad out for friendlies against USA, Switzerland, head coach Wiegman missing several key players

England women’s football manager Sarina Wiegman will miss several key players for two upcoming friendlies against Olympic champion United States and Switzerland, including Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp who has undergone knee surgery.

Wiegman will also be without Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone to a calf injury, plus Chelsea duo Lauren James and Niamh Charles, and Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker.

“That’s part of football, and unfortunately you want the best team or the best players in your squad all the time, but sometimes players are injured or not available for a reason, and then other players have the opportunity to step up and show, that’s how we approach it all the time,” Wiegman said.

The absences mean Manchester City’s Laura Blindkilde Brown and Leicester’s Ruby Mace earned their first senior call-ups and United defender Gabby George is back with England’s women’s team after a two-year absence.

“Young players, very talented players,” Wiegman said of the two debutantes. “Competition at Manchester City in midfield is tough, but Laura gets minutes. They’ve done well at under-23s and this is an opportunity, I hope they compete straight away.

“Very happy for (George), she’s worked so hard,” Weigman added. “She’s done very well at Manchester United. She’s showed some pretty good games recently.”

England has already qualified to defend its title at the European Championships this summer in Switzerland, and is using the friendlies as preparation.

It hosts Olympic gold medallists United States at Wembley on November 30, and Euro 2025 host Switzerland at Bramall Lane on December 3.