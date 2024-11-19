 />
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern midfielder Palhinha out for weeks with adductor muscle injury

The Bavarians, top of the Bundesliga with a five-point advantage over RB Leipzig, have a busy schedule ahead of them with four matches in 11 days.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 17:24 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha in action with Benfica’s Zeki Amdouni.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha in action with Benfica’s Zeki Amdouni. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha in action with Benfica's Zeki Amdouni. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha will be sidelined for several weeks after picking up an adductor muscle injury while training with Portugal, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Palhinha, who joined Bayern on a four-year contract this season from English side Fulham, had been on duty with Portugal during the international break.

“FC Bayern’s medical department has confirmed that Joao Palhinha suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right adductor while training with the Portugal national team,” the club said. “The midfielder will therefore be sidelined for the coming weeks.”

The Bavarians, top of the Bundesliga with a five-point advantage over RB Leipzig, have a busy schedule ahead of them with four matches in 11 days.

Bayern takes on Augsburg in the league on Friday before hosting Paris St Germain in the Champions League next Tuesday.

It then travels to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and faces holder Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup on December 3.

