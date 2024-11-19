Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, the Women’s Super League club said on Tuesday.
For the Lionesses, she’ll miss the upcoming international friendlies against the United States of America (November 30) and Switzerland (December 3). The 24-year-old joins the likes of Niamh Charles, Lauren James, Lucy Parker, and Ella Toone in England’s injury list.
The England international missed last week’s Women’s Champions League victory against Hammarby.
City said in a statement that the surgery had been successful and Hemp would return to the City Football Academy to work closely with the club’s medical team on her rehabilitation.
Hemp, whose last appearance came in a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, has scored twice and has seven assists in all competitions so far this season.
She has 61 appearances under her belt for England, and has scored 18 goals. It was in 2019 that she made her senior international debut for her country.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Japan LIVE Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: IND 0-0 JPN; India misses two penalty corners
- England forward Hemp undergoes knee surgery, set to be miss friendlies against USA, Switzerland
- AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Warner warns Australia not to write off Kohli
- Swapping AFL for kabaddi - Josh Kennedy takes centre stage as PKL gears up for Melbourne sojourn
- SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE