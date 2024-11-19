England forward Hemp undergoes knee surgery, set to be miss friendlies against USA, Switzerland

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, the Women’s Super League club said on Tuesday.

For the Lionesses, she’ll miss the upcoming international friendlies against the United States of America (November 30) and Switzerland (December 3). The 24-year-old joins the likes of Niamh Charles, Lauren James, Lucy Parker, and Ella Toone in England’s injury list.

The England international missed last week’s Women’s Champions League victory against Hammarby.

City said in a statement that the surgery had been successful and Hemp would return to the City Football Academy to work closely with the club’s medical team on her rehabilitation.

Hemp, whose last appearance came in a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, has scored twice and has seven assists in all competitions so far this season.

She has 61 appearances under her belt for England, and has scored 18 goals. It was in 2019 that she made her senior international debut for her country.