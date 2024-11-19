SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bat against Sri Lanka.
SQUAD
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dushan Hemantha, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe.
New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.
