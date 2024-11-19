 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play

SL vs NZ: Catch the LIVE Score and updates from the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Updated : Nov 19, 2024 16:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Mitchell Hay in action during the second ODI.
New Zealand’s Mitchell Hay in action during the second ODI. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Mitchell Hay in action during the second ODI. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

TOSS - New Zealand

New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bat against Sri Lanka.

SQUAD

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dushan Hemantha, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Japan Live Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Salima Tete & Co eye spot in the final; IND Starting XI out
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
    Reuters
  5. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat, says Lyon
    PTI
  3. India predicted XI for 1st IND vs AUS Test: Easwaran, Nitish likely to debut; Rahul fit to play after injury scare
    Team Sportstar
  4. PCB chief Naqvi on India’s refusal to play in Pakistan: Can take things forward only after ICC provides clarity
    PTI
  5. AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Australia beats Pakistan by seven wickets to complete 3-0 clean sweep
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Japan Live Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Salima Tete & Co eye spot in the final; IND Starting XI out
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
    Reuters
  5. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment