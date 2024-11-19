 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?

The 2025 edition will be the eighteenth instalment of the IPL auction. 204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 15:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The IPL 2025 auction is set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with 204 slots up for grabs.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The IPL 2025 auction is set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with 204 slots up for grabs. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The IPL 2025 auction is set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with 204 slots up for grabs. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The IPL 2025 auction is set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking only the second time it will take place outside India.

A total of 1574 players initially registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction, but that number has been trimmed down to 574 players, comprising 366 Indians, 208 overseas players and three players from associate nations.

204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. The 2025 edition will be the eighteenth instalment of the IPL auction.

ALSO READ
IPL auction 2025: Most expensive players over the years

Here is the list of the total money spent across each edition of the IPL auction:

( Note: The transactions in the first six editions of the IPL auction were conducted in USD following which it was changed to INR)

2008 - $36.43M
2009 - $7.65M
2010 - $3.65M
2011 - $62.775M
2012 - $10.995M
2013 - $11.885M
2014 - INR 262.6 cr
2015 - INR 87.6 cr
2016 - INR 136 cr
2017 - INR 91 cr
2018 - INR 431 cr
2019 - INR 106.8 cr
2020 - INR 140.3 cr
2021 - INR 145.3 cr
2022 - INR 551.7 cr
2023 - INR 167 cr
2024 - INR 230.45 cr

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 80/1 in 15 overs against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
    Reuters
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
    Mayank
  5. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat, says Lyon
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2025: Most expensive players over the years
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 auction: Who are the three Ireland players included in the final players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Who are the Zimbabwe players included in the final list?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: Omkar Salvi named RCB’s bowling coach ahead of new season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 80/1 in 15 overs against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
    Reuters
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
    Mayank
  5. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat, says Lyon
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment