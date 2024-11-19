IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?

The IPL 2025 auction is set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking only the second time it will take place outside India.

A total of 1574 players initially registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction, but that number has been trimmed down to 574 players, comprising 366 Indians, 208 overseas players and three players from associate nations.

204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. The 2025 edition will be the eighteenth instalment of the IPL auction.

Here is the list of the total money spent across each edition of the IPL auction:

( Note: The transactions in the first six editions of the IPL auction were conducted in USD following which it was changed to INR)