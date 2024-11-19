 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled

Tomashova was banned for 10 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in September for anti-doping rule violations at the Games and stripped of her silver medal from the race.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 15:33 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tatyana Tomashova in the women’s 1500m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (File Photo)
Tatyana Tomashova in the women’s 1500m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tatyana Tomashova in the women’s 1500m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russian Tatyana Tomashova’s result in the women’s 1,500 metres at the 2012 London Olympics has been officially annulled, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday.

Tomashova was banned for 10 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in September for anti-doping rule violations at the Games and stripped of her silver medal from the race, often described as the “dirtiest” in history.

She became the fifth of the 13 athletes in the final to receive a retroactive sanction for an anti-doping rule violation, the AIU said in a statement.

Tomashova, now 49, finished fourth in the race and was awarded silver after the first two finishers were later banned.

CAS banned Tomashova on September 3 and ordered that the Russian’s results from June 2012 to January 2015 be annulled.

READ | Asiad Gold medallist Vismaya fails out-of-competition doping test

“We are committed to protecting the integrity of athletics and, even when events have long passed, we will investigate potential violations fully,” AIU Chair David Howman said in a statement.

Tomashova, twice world champion, was one of seven Russian female athletes to receive a two-year doping ban for manipulating drug samples in 2008.

Ethiopian-born Bahraini Maryam Yusuf Jamal, who finished third in London, was promoted to gold after Turkish duo Asli Cakir Alptekin and Gamze Bulut, who finished first and second, were disqualified years later.

Tomashova’s disqualification means Ethiopia’s Abeba Aregawi now holds the silver medal and American Shannon Rowbury, who finished sixth, has been awarded the bronze.

Related Topics

London Olympics /

CAS /

Athletics Integrity Unit

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan LIVE Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: IND 0-0 JPN; India with an early shot at goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swapping AFL for kabaddi - Josh Kennedy takes centre stage as PKL gears up for Melbourne sojourn
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
    Reuters
  2. Asiad Gold medallist Vismaya fails out-of-competition doping test
    Stan Rayan
  3. USATF targets LA Coliseum for 2028 Olympic trials
    AP
  4. Quarter-miler Ivana Tomy set to go far after impressive Kerala School Games performance
    Stan Rayan
  5. Who is Jan Zelezny, Neeraj Chopra’s new coach?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan LIVE Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: IND 0-0 JPN; India with an early shot at goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swapping AFL for kabaddi - Josh Kennedy takes centre stage as PKL gears up for Melbourne sojourn
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment