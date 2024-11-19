 />
U.S. Soccer announces landmark $30 million donation for women’s programme

The donation over the next five years will help grow competitive opportunities for girls and professional development for female players, as well as women in coaching and referee roles.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 21:22 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: U.S. Soccer announces landmark $30 million donation for women’s programme.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: U.S. Soccer announces landmark $30 million donation for women’s programme. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: U.S. Soccer announces landmark $30 million donation for women’s programme. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Women’s football mogul Michele Kang will gift $30 million to U.S. Soccer, the sport’s national governing body said on Tuesday, the largest donation ever directed for the organisation’s girls and women’s programmes.

The donation over the next five years will help grow competitive opportunities for girls and professional development for female players, as well as women in coaching and referee roles.

“Michele Kang’s gift will transform soccer for women and girls in the United States,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “It will impact generations of women and girls in our game.”

The donation comes just months after the United States collected its fifth Olympic gold, a return to form for one of the most dominant teams in the sport’s history following its disappointing showing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

ALSO READ | England forward Hemp undergoes knee surgery, set to miss friendlies against USA, Switzerland

Kang, whose Washington Spirit will compete in the NWSL championship title match against the Orlando Pride this weekend, has emerged as one of the most influential owners in the sport.

Last year she founded the first multi-team women’s football organisation that also encompasses French club Olympique Lyonnais Feminin and English side London City Lionesses.

“Women’s sports have been undervalued and overlooked for far too long,” Kang said in a statement.

“I am committed to raising the standard of excellence in women’s football — both on and off the pitch — by delivering the resources female athletes need to reach their full potential.” 

Related Topics

United States Soccer Federation

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
