 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: India faces Qatar hoping to rekindle campaign under new coach Flemming

India, currently sitting fourth in Group E of the Asia Cup qualifiers, will play its first match under head coach Scott Flemming.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 22:22 IST , CHENNAI - 6 MINS READ

Joan Mathew Jacob
The Indian team with coach Scott Flemming ahead of their match against Qatar.
The Indian team with coach Scott Flemming ahead of their match against Qatar. | Photo Credit: Sivasankar A
infoIcon

The Indian team with coach Scott Flemming ahead of their match against Qatar. | Photo Credit: Sivasankar A

The Indian men’s national basketball team will look to revive its FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers campaign when it faces Qatar in the Group E match at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

India will come into the tie on the back of consecutive losses to Kazakhstan and Iran in the first two games of the qualifiers held in February.

It will be head coach Scott Flemming’s first real test since taking charge of the team in May for a second time, after coaching the side from 2012-15. The American coach replaced Serbian Veselin Matić at the helm.

“I wasn’t around for the former games in this tournament. So, for me, we are starting here against Qatar and then we will move forward from there,” Flemming said during a press conference.

Placed 76th in the FIBA World Ranking, India will face a lower-ranked team for the first time in the qualification rounds. Qatar, a side it last faced in 2015 in the FIBA Asian Championship, is ranked 101st.

“I have been talking to our players for several months now. Every day we practice, trying to narrow the gap with our competitors. Playing at home is great and if we reach our full potential, I like what could happen on Friday night,” he added.

During Flemming’s previous tenure, India recorded a famous win against Asian giant China in the FIBA Asia Cup 2014 and also led the team to a gold medal at the 2014 Lusofonia Games.

He said that since he took over in May, the team has undergone several camps and even completed two exposure trips to Dubai where they played against top-tier clubs.

“In 2013-14, I had a team that I thought could compete with anybody in Asia. So, it can be done and it took about a year to do that back then and this time I hope it is even less,” Flemming said.

“Everybody talks about the win against China years ago, but what I think most about it was that we were competitive with everyone. We have a lot of talent in the team now. All we need is for them to come together and create a system of play,” he added.

Flemming also announced that 28-year-old Muin Bek Hafeez will lead the side. “It is obviously a great honour for me to captain the national team, especially in my home state,” Muin told Sportstar.

Talking about the changes in the team since Flemming’s appointment, Muin said, “He (Flemming) has emphasised on our relationship off the court.”

“Most of the players are young and there is a sort of friendship and unity going on in the camp and the match against Qatar is the perfect opportunity for us to prove ourselves and how we have improved over the last few months,” he added.

India is currently last in its group with two games played, tied on two points with Qatar, which is in third place. Despite the gap between them in the rankings, Qatar has enjoyed a superior record over India, winning four of their last five meetings.

The top two teams will get direct qualification for the tournament finals in Saudi Arabia next year, while the best third-placed teams from each of the six groups will take part in another qualifying round for the final four spots.

Flemming said that he and his players know they are the underdogs but added that he has a team that he believes can win.

“I only ask my players to do three things - play hard, play together and put the team above yourself,’ Flemming concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIBA /

FIBA Asia Cup /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: India faces Qatar hoping to rekindle campaign under new coach Flemming
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Warner warns Australia not to write off Kohli
    Reuters
  3. Federer pens emotional post for Nadal ahead of his retirement: “You made the whole tennis world proud”
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Navneet, Lalremsiami score as India beats Japan to enter final
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. CAB to name Eden Gardens stand after Jhulan Goswami, to be inaugurated on January 22
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: India faces Qatar hoping to rekindle campaign under new coach Flemming
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  2. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Heat get Jimmy Butler back, stomp on Sixers
    Reuters
  3. NBA 2024-25: Bronny James injured, doubtful for Lakers’ game against Jazz
    AP
  4. LA Lakers to honour former coach Pat Riley with a statue outside its downtown arena
    AP
  5. NBA, Warner Bros extend media partnership for 11 years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: India faces Qatar hoping to rekindle campaign under new coach Flemming
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Warner warns Australia not to write off Kohli
    Reuters
  3. Federer pens emotional post for Nadal ahead of his retirement: “You made the whole tennis world proud”
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Navneet, Lalremsiami score as India beats Japan to enter final
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. CAB to name Eden Gardens stand after Jhulan Goswami, to be inaugurated on January 22
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment