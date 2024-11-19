 />
CAB to name Eden Gardens stand after Jhulan Goswami, to be inaugurated on January 22

The B block will be renamed after the former international and get inaugurated on January 22 next year during India’s first T20I against England.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 22:42 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after former India women’s team captain Jhulan Goswami.
FILE PHOTO: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after former India women's team captain Jhulan Goswami.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after former India women's team captain Jhulan Goswami.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after former India women’s team captain Jhulan Goswami, and it will be inaugurated on January 22 next year during India’s first T20I against England.

The CAB had decided to name a stand after Jhulan in 2022 following her international retirement. However, it took the state associations time to get the necessary permission from the authorities and the Indian Army, which owns the ground.

“Since the ground belongs to the Indian Army, we sought permission and they have agreed to our request. So, we have decided to name the B block stand after Jhulan,” Snehasish Ganguly, the president of the CAB, told  Sportstar.

Currently, the Eden Gardens has stands named after former India captain Sourav Ganguly, former India international late Pankaj Roy, former BCCI presidents late Jagmohan Dalmiya and Biswanath Dutt, along with some of the Army veterans.

“Jhulan has been an icon of the game and it’s our tribute to our incredible achievements for Bengal and Indian cricket,” the CAB top brass added.

In her long and illustrious career, spanning over two decades, Goswami featured in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is, claiming 355 wickets across formats. After retirement, she has worked as a mentor with Bengal’s senior women’s team and is also associated with the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League. 

