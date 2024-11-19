 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team’s batting coach

Aslam, who is a qualified coach, has worked for several years with the Pakistan team in different capacities, including assistant coach, fielding coach and assistant manager.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 18:24 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team’s batting coach.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team’s batting coach. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team’s batting coach. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has brought back Shahid Aslam as the batting coach of the national white-ball squads after the players struggled in the recent series in Australia.

Aslam, who is a qualified coach, has worked for several years with the Pakistan team in different capacities, including assistant coach, fielding coach and assistant manager.

But for the last two years, he has been working in a coaching capacity at the High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Previously, former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf was working as the batting coach with the national team and was then made a national selector.

ALSO READ | India’s confidence “damaged” but Australia won’t underestimate visitors says Labuschagne

But Yousuf not only stepped down as selector but also as batting coach and was working at the HPC. He also recently resigned from his position at the HPC but the PCB has rejected his resignation.

Aslam has been brought in as batting coach on the recommendation of the interim white-ball coach, Aaqib Javed.

The PCB on Monday appointed Aaqib as the white-ball head coach until the ICC Champions Trophy early next year after Australian Jason Gillespie turned down a chance to become all-format coach.

Aaqib, who will continue as senior national selector, has left to join the players in Zimbabwe where they play a series of three ODIs and three T20 internationals before moving on to South Africa for another white-ball rubber.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board /

PCB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan LIVE Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: IND 2-0 JPN; Lalremsiami doubles India’s advantage
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team’s batting coach
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls faces Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  4. England squad out for friendlies against USA, Switzerland, head coach Wiegman missing several key players
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 19: Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team’s batting coach
    PTI
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: India’s confidence “damaged” but Australia won’t underestimate visitors says Labuschagne
    PTI
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Warner warns Australia not to write off Kohli
    Reuters
  4. SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat, says Lyon
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan LIVE Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: IND 2-0 JPN; Lalremsiami doubles India’s advantage
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB appoints Shahid Aslam as Pakistan team’s batting coach
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls faces Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  4. England squad out for friendlies against USA, Switzerland, head coach Wiegman missing several key players
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 19: Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to discuss Kenyan athletics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment