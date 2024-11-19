 />
Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Where to watch ARG v PER; Predicted lineups; Preview

All you need to know about the Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2025 qualifier match to be played at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 16:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Argentina will host Peru in its final FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier game of the year at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The 2022 World Cup winner is currently first in the CONMEBOL qualifiers standings with 22 points from 11 games while Peru is ninth with seven points from as many games.

Lionel Messi and Co. are coming into the match after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat against Paraguay in the previous fixture last Thursday. Peru on the other hand held last-placed Chile to a goalless draw in its previous match.

ALSO READ | Germany firmly focused on 2026 World Cup says coach Nagelsmann

Messi leads the goalscoring charts in the qualifiers with six goals so far.

The top six nations in the standings after the full rounds of match are guaranteed a place at the 2026 finals.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina: E Martinez (gk), Molina, Balerdi, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Messi, Mac Allister, Alvarez, L Martinez

Peru: Caceda (gk), Corzo, Araujo, Callens, Polo, Sonne, Cartagena, Pena, Advincula, Guerrero, Valera

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match kick off?
The Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST, on Wednesday, November 20 at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Where to watch the Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match?
The Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match will not be telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
You can also follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

