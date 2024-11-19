Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Where to watch ARG v PER; Predicted lineups; Preview

PREVIEW
Argentina will host Peru in its final FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier game of the year at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.
The 2022 World Cup winner is currently first in the CONMEBOL qualifiers standings with 22 points from 11 games while Peru is ninth with seven points from as many games.
Lionel Messi and Co. are coming into the match after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat against Paraguay in the previous fixture last Thursday. Peru on the other hand held last-placed Chile to a goalless draw in its previous match.
ALSO READ | Germany firmly focused on 2026 World Cup says coach Nagelsmann
Messi leads the goalscoring charts in the qualifiers with six goals so far.
The top six nations in the standings after the full rounds of match are guaranteed a place at the 2026 finals.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Argentina: E Martinez (gk), Molina, Balerdi, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Messi, Mac Allister, Alvarez, L Martinez
Peru: Caceda (gk), Corzo, Araujo, Callens, Polo, Sonne, Cartagena, Pena, Advincula, Guerrero, Valera
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match kick off?
Where to watch the Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match?
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand 112/1 in 21 overs, rain stops play
- India vs Japan Live Score, Semifinal Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Salima Tete & Co eye spot in the final; IND Starting XI out
- IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
- Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
- Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE