Rafael Nadal loses singles match in Davis Cup quarterfinals

In what is his last competitive tournament before he hangs up his boots, Rafael Nadal lost his singles match against Netherland’s Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga on Tuesday.
Carlos Alcaraz will face Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles match. If Alcaraz wins his tie, he will pair up with Marcel Granollers and face Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof in a doubles tie that would serve as the decider.
If Spain loses the tie against the Dutch then the match against Zandschulp would be the one to end Nadal’s illustrious career.
More to follow...
