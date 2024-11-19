 />
Rafael Nadal loses singles match in Davis Cup quarterfinals

If Alcaraz wins his tie, he will pair up with Nadal and face Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof in a doubles tie that would serve as the decider.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 23:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his match against Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his match against Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In what is his last competitive tournament before he hangs up his boots, Rafael Nadal lost his singles match against Netherland’s Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga on Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles match. If Alcaraz wins his tie, he will pair up with Marcel Granollers and face Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof in a doubles tie that would serve as the decider.

If Spain loses the tie against the Dutch then the match against Zandschulp would be the one to end Nadal’s illustrious career.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Davis Cup /

Spain /

Netherlands

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

