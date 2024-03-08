MagazineBuy Print

Xabi Alonso not worried about Leverkusen’s unbeaten run coming to an end

Leverkusen took its unbeaten run to 35 games in all competitions after Patrik Schick’s 92nd-minute equalizer earned them a 2-2 Europa League draw at Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 16:19 IST , Baku, Azerbaijan - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso during the Europa League round of 16 game against Qarabag.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso during the Europa League round of 16 game against Qarabag. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso during the Europa League round of 16 game against Qarabag. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen was minutes away from seeing its unbeaten season come to an end on Thursday but coach Xabi Alonso said the thought of losing holds no fear for him and he is more concerned with how his team reacts when defeat finally comes its way.

Leverkusen took its unbeaten run to 35 games in all competitions after Patrik Schick’s 92nd-minute equalizer earned them a 2-2 Europa League draw at Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.

The German side were 2-0 down with 20 minutes left before midfielder Florian Wirtz started the comeback in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Asked about how close his side came to experiencing their first defeat of the season, Alonso said, “To be honest, I’m not too scared of the first defeat.

“It can happen, that’s football... I won’t be worried. The most important thing for me is that the momentum, the mood and the energy in the team is good. And hopefully that will still be the case after a defeat,” he said.

Leverkusen, which hosts the second leg on March 14, has a 10-point lead in the Bundesliga with 10 league games left. It hosts VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
