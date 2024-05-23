MagazineBuy Print

Europa League: Alonso feels pride and pain after ‘Neverlusen’ finally lose

The 3-0 drubbing by Atalanta in Dublin ended an astonishing 51-match unbeaten streak and left Leverkusen agonisingly close to what could have been an undefeated season across all competitions.

Published : May 23, 2024 09:08 IST , Dublin - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, looks on after the team’s defeat during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 final match between Atalanta BC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Dublin Arena.
Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, looks on after the team's defeat during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 final match between Atalanta BC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Dublin Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, looks on after the team’s defeat during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 final match between Atalanta BC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Dublin Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said his side will look back with pride on its European record unbeaten run but must use the pain of Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat to spur them on for another final in three days time.

Leverkusen - or ‘Neverlusen’ as they had been dubbed after obliterating Bayern Munich’s 11-year Bundesliga title monopoly in Germany - can still win a domestic double with victory against second-tier Kaiserslautern in Saturday’s German Cup final.

But the 3-0 drubbing by Atalanta in Dublin ended an astonishing 51-match unbeaten streak and left Leverkusen agonisingly close to what could have been an undefeated season across all competitions.

“The normality is not to get defeated in the 52nd game. Normally it happens much earlier in the season. It’s been quite exceptional what we have achieved and we have to be really proud, probably in some time but for sure today it’s painful,” Alonso told a news conference

“We will learn, I will learn because these defeats in the final, you don’t forget them.”

RELATED: Lookman nets hat-trick as Atalanta stuns Leverkusen to win title

Long derided as ‘Neverkusen’ for its failure to win a major title for decades, Leverkusen had won only two major trophies in its 119-year history before this season.

So while Wednesday’s final could have delivered a second European title following the 1988 UEFA Cup success, a second-ever German Cup is nothing to be sniffed at.

“It will be a test how we deal with it because we have another big thing on Saturday,” the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder said.

“It going to be a challenge for us how we come back from today’s defeat and how we deal with the pain. Let’s try and have a big influence on our mindset for Saturday.”

