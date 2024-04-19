India’s D. Gukesh beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the round 12 clash of the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Friday.
Gukesh joined Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi at the top of the leaderboard with 7.5 points.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 12
Playing with white pieces, Gukesh notched up his third win in the eight-player double round-robin tournament.
In the women’s category, India’s R Vaishali continued her golden form, getting her third win on the trot by beating Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk with the black pieces.
Vaishali’s compatriot Koneru Humpy though had to settle for draw, against Aleksandra Gorychakina despite finding herself in a winning position.
In the men’s category, R Praggnanandhaa drew with Nepomniachtchi, while Vidit Gujrathi stumbled to a defeat to Fabiano Caruana.
Latest on Sportstar
- Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Abasov in round 12 to join Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura on top; Vaishali defeats Muzychuk
- Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint-lead after Round 12 with win over Abasov
- Vidit Gujrathi vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match highlights
- Gukesh vs Nijat Abasov, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match highlights
- Chess Candidates 2024 Highlights, Round 12: Gukesh, Vaishali gain wins; Praggnanandhaa holds Nepomniachtchi; Caruana beats Vidit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE