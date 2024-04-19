Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint-lead after Round 12 with win over Abasov

India’s D Gukesh beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in a round 12 game to move to joint-lead of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.

Gukesh is level with Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi and USA’s Hikaru Nakamura at 7.5 points, with two more rounds to go..

In the women’s category, China’s Tan Zhongyi continued her stay at the top of the table after securing a hard-earned draw against Nurgyul Salimova.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES-2024 ROUND 12

Koneru Humpy is joint-third with 6 points, while R. Vaishali jumped to sixth place after registering her third win on the trot.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 12

Open Category 1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 7.5 2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 7.5 3. D Gukesh (IND) - 7.5 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 7.0 5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 6.0 6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 5.0 7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 4.5 8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0

Women’s Category 1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 8.0 2. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.5 3. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 6.0 4. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 6.0 5. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 6.0 6. R. Vaishali (IND) - 5.5 7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 4.5 8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 4.5