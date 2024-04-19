MagazineBuy Print

Chinese Grand Prix practice session briefly halted by track-side fire

The fire was quickly extinguished by a marshal, leaving a blackened circle of grass, before the session resumed minutes later

Published : Apr 19, 2024 10:23 IST , SHANGHAI - 1 MIN READ

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during the Chinese Grand Prix practice session.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during the Chinese Grand Prix practice session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during the Chinese Grand Prix practice session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The sole practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai was interrupted by a small fire next to the track on Friday, leading to a red flag.

Flames could be seen on a patch of grass near turn seven of the Shanghai International Circuit just over 15 minutes into the session.

The fire was quickly extinguished by a marshal, leaving a blackened circle of grass, before the session resumed minutes later.

Formula One returns to Shanghai this week in China’s first grand prix since 2019, with the past four races cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the incident, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest, setting an early lap time of 1:39.110 on medium tyres.

