MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Praggnanandhaa vs Ian Nepomniachtchi LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s R. Praggnanandhaa will take on tournament leader Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 12th round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Updated : Apr 19, 2024 00:21 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
R. Praggnanandhaa to face Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 12th round of Candidates 2024.
R. Praggnanandhaa to face Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 12th round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

R. Praggnanandhaa to face Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 12th round of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa will take on tournament leader Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 12th round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

Round 12 Pairings

Open

Hikaru Nakamura- Alireza Firouzja

Nijat Abasov - Gukesh D

Fabiano Caruana - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

Ian Nepomniachtchi - Praggnanandhaa R

Women’s

Kateryna Lagno - Lei Tingjie

Anna Muzychuk - Vaishali Rameshbabu

Aleksandra Goryachkina - Humpy Koneru

Nurgyul Salimova - Tan Zhongyi

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

Related Topics

Candidates 2024 /

Candidates

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Praggnanandhaa vs Ian Nepomniachtchi LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 12: Praggnanandhaa up against Nepomniachtchi; Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit takes on Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Ashutosh-Shashank heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians escape with nervy nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Kohli leads list; Rohit Sharma moves up to third
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 183 all out in 19.3 overs, Mumbai Indians wins by nine runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Praggnanandhaa vs Ian Nepomniachtchi LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 12: Praggnanandhaa up against Nepomniachtchi; Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit takes on Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 11: Vaishali pips Goryachkina; Humpy overpowers Salimova; Zhongyi regains sole lead
    Rakesh Rao
  4. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 11: Vidit, Praggnanandhaa lose; Gukesh settles for draw against Caruana to stay second
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Praggnanandhaa vs Ian Nepomniachtchi LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 12: Praggnanandhaa up against Nepomniachtchi; Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit takes on Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Ashutosh-Shashank heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians escape with nervy nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Kohli leads list; Rohit Sharma moves up to third
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 183 all out in 19.3 overs, Mumbai Indians wins by nine runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment