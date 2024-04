LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Lucknow Super Giants will host Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Ekana Stadium on Friday.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for LSG vs CSK:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav/ Arshad Khan

Impact Player options: Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K Gowtham

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Bowl 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player options: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team WICKETKEEPERS Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran BATTERS Shivam Dube (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Badoni ALL-ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya BOWLERS Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman (VC), Ravi Bishnoi Team Composition: LSG 5:6 CSK Credits Left: 10.5