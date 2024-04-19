Gukesh vs Nijat Abasov LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match updates

India’s D. Gukesh takes on Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the 12th round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Round 12 Pairings

Open

Hikaru Nakamura- Alireza Firouzja

Nijat Abasov - Gukesh D

Fabiano Caruana - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

Ian Nepomniachtchi - Praggnanandhaa R

Women’s

Kateryna Lagno - Lei Tingjie

Anna Muzychuk - Vaishali Rameshbabu

Aleksandra Goryachkina - Humpy Koneru

Nurgyul Salimova - Tan Zhongyi

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.