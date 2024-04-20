MagazineBuy Print

Juventus rescues late point in draw with Cagliari in Serie A

Just when it looked like Cagliari would win, Alberto Dossena put the ball into his own net with three minutes left, helping Juventus settle for a 2-2 draw

Published : Apr 20, 2024 08:10 IST , GENOA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic (R) celebrates after scoring against Cagliari.
Juventus's Dusan Vlahovic (R) celebrates after scoring against Cagliari. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic (R) celebrates after scoring against Cagliari. | Photo Credit: AP

Cagliari scored two first-half penalties but gave up a late own goal for Juventus to draw 2-2 in a thrilling Serie A game on Friday.

Gianluca Gaetano opened the scoring for the home side after half an hour and Yerry Mina got a second with an almost identical spot kick six minutes later.

Juventus had a first-half goal from Dusan Vlahovic disallowed after a video review but the Serbian forward got one back in the 61st minute with a swerving free kick.

ALSO READ | Roma blasts ‘hardship’ as interrupted Udinese match to be finished on April 25

Just when it looked like Cagliari would get the win and distance itself from the relegation zone, Alberto Dossena put the ball into his own net with three minutes left.

Juventus was five points behind second-placed AC Milan and 19 behind champion-elect Inter Milan. Juventus has won only one of its last seven league games.

Cagliari was five points above the relegation zone but still in a dogfight. Only six points separated Sassuolo in 19th place and Lecce in 13th. With Salernitana almost certainly going down, two others will join it.

Lazio edges past Genoa

A second-half goal from Luis Alberto gave Lazio a 1-0 win at Genoa and moved the capital club into sixth and within touching distance of a Champions League spot.

The result snapped Genoa’s four-game unbeaten run and was another good result for the visitor which has won four of its last five league games.

Lazio was one place and one point ahead of Atalanta, which has two games in hand.

The top five teams in Serie A are guaranteed a place in next year’s expanded 36-team Champions League. Sixth spot could be enough if Roma or Atalanta win the Europa League.

Genoa remained in 10th place.

