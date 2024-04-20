MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dutch club Vitesse docked 18 points, relegated during probe of ties to Abramovich

The Dutch federation said Vitesse was docked 18 points as it “repeatedly failed” to meet the demands of its financial license

Published : Apr 20, 2024 07:48 IST , ARNHEM - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Vitesse and its Russian owners had longstanding ties to Chelsea which Abramovich owned for nearly 20 years.
FILE PHOTO: Vitesse and its Russian owners had longstanding ties to Chelsea which Abramovich owned for nearly 20 years. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vitesse and its Russian owners had longstanding ties to Chelsea which Abramovich owned for nearly 20 years. | Photo Credit: AP

Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem was docked 18 points on Friday and will be relegated from the Netherlands top division while under investigation for ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea.

Vitesse said in a statement it will not appeal the punishment imposed by a licensing panel at the Dutch soccer federation. It dropped the team into the second tier for the first time in 35 years.

ALSO READ | Man United overhaul under Ratcliffe extends to new technical director

Vitesse already was in danger of relegation before its points total was cut to -1 in a distant last place in the Eredivisie standings.

The Dutch federation said Vitesse “repeatedly failed” to meet the demands of its financial license.

Vitesse and its Russian owners had longstanding ties to Chelsea which Abramovich owned for nearly 20 years. The British government forced a sale of Chelsea after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In March 2022, Vitesse was playing in the Europa Conference League round of 16 against eventual champion Roma. The Dutch club’s fortunes have declined since, and former Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Phillip Cocu resigned as coach in November.

An investigation by British daily The Guardian last year alleged Abramovich secretly funded Vitesse with more than $100 million.

Chelsea under Abramovich’s ownership loaned a long list of players to Vitesse over several years, including Nemanja Matic and Mason Mount.

Related stories

Related Topics

Eredivisie /

Vitesse Arnhem /

Roman Abramovich /

Chelsea /

Nemanja Matic /

Mason Mount

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dutch club Vitesse docked 18 points, relegated during probe of ties to Abramovich
    AP
  2. Man United overhaul under Ratcliffe extends to new technical director
    AP
  3. LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rahul’s knock ends Chennai Super Kings’ winning streak despite late Dhoni cameo
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. MI vs CSK, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scored 28 off nine to finish strong against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs CSK highlights IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Dutch club Vitesse docked 18 points, relegated during probe of ties to Abramovich
    AP
  2. Erling Haaland a doubt for FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea due to muscle injury, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. EFL representatives accepted scrapping FA Cup replays, FA says
    Reuters
  5. Nagelsmann to remain Germany’s national football coach till 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dutch club Vitesse docked 18 points, relegated during probe of ties to Abramovich
    AP
  2. Man United overhaul under Ratcliffe extends to new technical director
    AP
  3. LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rahul’s knock ends Chennai Super Kings’ winning streak despite late Dhoni cameo
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. MI vs CSK, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scored 28 off nine to finish strong against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs CSK highlights IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment