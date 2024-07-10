MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting in Netherlands vs England semifinal match?

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is not starting for the Netherlands against England in the Euro 2024 semifinal being played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 23:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt.
Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is not starting for the Netherlands against England in the Euro 2024 semifinal being played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

The 24-year-old has not been the starting centre-back under Ronald Koeman for the Oranje in the tournament so far.

Earlier, De Ligt said he has spoken to a psychologist after being benched for his country’s opening Euro 2024 matches. Koeman has trusted Virgil Van Diik and Stefan de Vrij over the former Ajax man.

He has two goals in 45 appearances for his country. The defender had a disappointing season at Bayern Munich, which failed to win Bundesliga after 11 years and finished third.

De Ligt, 24, started for the Netherlands in its opening game of the 2022 World Cup but was dropped by then-coach Louis van Gaal as the Dutch reached the quarterfinals.

On 25 March 2017, De Ligt made his debut for the Netherlands national team in a 2–0 away defeat to Bulgaria during 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification. At the age of 17, he became the youngest player to start for the national team since 1931.

ALSO READ | De Ligt saw psychologist over Netherlands benching

There are rumours that the Netherlands player is attracting interest from Premier League club Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

