MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Empoli apologises for poor pitch in season opener

Empoli and Monza played out a 0-0 draw but the appalling state of the grass stole most of the attention, with brown, uneven patches visible all over the pitch.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 22:15 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Empoli’s Youssef Maleh (R) in action with Monza’s Samuele Vignato.
Empoli’s Youssef Maleh (R) in action with Monza’s Samuele Vignato. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Empoli’s Youssef Maleh (R) in action with Monza’s Samuele Vignato. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serie A club Empoli apologised on Sunday for the poor state of the pitch at its Stadio Carlo Castellani during Saturday’s season-opener against Monza.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw but the appalling state of the grass stole most of the attention, with brown, uneven patches visible all over the pitch.

As the match progressed, large chunks of the pitch were torn up, leaving patches of bare earth and destroying much of the green grass.

The Tuscany club said that due to high activity between the seasons, it had been impossible to give the turf the treatment it needed in time for Saturday.

“While apologising once again, we are certain that for the next home match against Juventus (on September 15) the pitch will once again be in perfect condition,” Empoli said in a statement.

Newspaper Tuttosport called the pitch scandalous in a headline, adding that images of it “have gone around the world, leaving on the web a terrible calling card for our football”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A 2024-25 /

Serie A /

Empoli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 MCI; Haaland goal gives City the lead, Foden subbed in
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Empoli apologises for poor pitch in season opener
    Reuters
  3. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Shiv Sahay Singh
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes receive grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Empoli apologises for poor pitch in season opener
    Reuters
  2. Atalanta’s Europa League hero Ademola Lookman dropped for Serie A opener as PSG rumours loom
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski scores brace in Flick’s debut; Leganes returns to top flight
    AP
  4. German Supercup: Continuing with its tryst with late goals, Bayer Leverkusen wins on penalties
    AP
  5. Ronaldo scores but left waiting for first trophy in Saudi as Al-Nassr loses to Al-Hilal in Super Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 MCI; Haaland goal gives City the lead, Foden subbed in
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Empoli apologises for poor pitch in season opener
    Reuters
  3. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Shiv Sahay Singh
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes receive grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment