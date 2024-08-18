MagazineBuy Print

Live

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 MCI; Haaland goal gives City the lead, Foden subbed in

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Catch the live updates and commentary from the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League 2024/25 match being played at the Stamford Bridge.

Updated : Aug 18, 2024 22:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores his side’s opening goal.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Highlights
  • 17’ GOAL - Manchester City (Erling Haaland)

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Levo Colwill, Malo Gusto, Wes;ey Fofana, Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester City: Ederson, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Savinho.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League fixture?

The Premier League 2024-25 Premier League fixture between Chelsea vs Manchester City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Chelsea /

Premier League 2024-25

