Highlights
- 17’ GOAL - Manchester City (Erling Haaland)
LINEUPS
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Levo Colwill, Malo Gusto, Wes;ey Fofana, Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson.
Manchester City: Ederson, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Savinho.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League fixture?
The Premier League 2024-25 Premier League fixture between Chelsea vs Manchester City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
- Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 MCI; Haaland goal gives City the lead, Foden subbed in
- Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes receive grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent
- Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
- Djokovic blasts ‘embarrassing’ lack of video replays after Cincinnati Masters row
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE