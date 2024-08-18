Atalanta’s Europa League hero Ademola Lookman dropped for Serie A opener as PSG rumours loom

Ademola Lookman is not in Atalanta’s squad for its Serie A opener at Lecce, as rumours circulated on Sunday about the Europa League hero’s possible move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nigeria forward Lookman became an Atalanta legend in May when his stunning hat-trick downed German champions Bayer Leverkusen and won the traditional provincial club its first-ever European trophy, the first major honour ever since 1963.

However, the 26-year-old was not included in the squad announced on Sunday for Atalanta’s trip south, where Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will begin its league campaign on Monday evening.

Italian media have widely reported that Lookman’s representatives have told Atalanta of PSG’s interest as the club goes through an eventful summer transfer window.

On Sunday, Serbia midfielder Lazar Samardzic arrived in Bergamo for his medical ahead of a 20 million-euro ($22 million) move to Atalanta from Udinese, as another of last season’s heroes, Teun Koopmeiners agitates for a move to Juventus.

Koopmeiners was also not named in the 23-man squad for the Lecce match, but Atalanta has as yet refused to agree terms with Juve, which is rebuilding its team for new coach Thiago Motta.

Atalanta lost centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca to a knee injury earlier this month, causing it to sign his Italy teammate Mateo Retegui from Genoa.

Lookman, who has played 23 times for Nigeria, scored three goals in his country’s run to the African Cup of Nations final over January and February.