German Supercup: Continuing with its tryst with late goals, Bayer Leverkusen wins on penalties

Leverkusen went undefeated as it won the Bundesliga and German Cup last season, while Stuttgart qualified by finishing runner-up in the league.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 09:12 IST , BERLIN

AP
Bayer Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the DFL Supercup.
Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the DFL Supercup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the DFL Supercup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen is taking its knack for late goals into the new season.

Patrik Schick equalized in the 88th minute to secure a 2-2 draw and Leverkusen went on to defeat Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties in the German Supercup on Saturday.

Though it’s considered the least important title of the season, both teams played as if it were the last.

Referee Tobias Stieler issued a host of yellow cards and sent off Leverkusen debutant Martin Terrier in the first half for an ankle-threatening tackle on Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirović.

Victor Boniface gave Leverkusen an early lead but Enzo Millot replied almost straight away and Stuttgart went on to hit the crossbar and the post.

Germany forward Deniz Undav put Stuttgart ahead 2-1 in the 63rd, a minute after coming on.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent on Schick, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to boost his team’s attacking threat for the final 15 minutes. As so often last season, his move paid off when Schick leveled the score in the 88th.

In the shootout, Leverkusen keeper Lukáš Hrádecký saved Frans Krätzig’s effort before Silas missed the decisive spot kick for Stuttgart.

It was the first German supercup game without Bayern Munich since 2011. Leverkusen went undefeated as it won the Bundesliga and German Cup last season, while Stuttgart qualified by finishing runner-up in the league.

Ultras from both Leverkusen and Stuttgart boycotted the game, protesting because it meant the teams could not play their German Cup matches this weekend.

