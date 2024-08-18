MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Alvarez fits perfectly with Atleti DNA, says Simeone

Alvarez only joined Atletico last week after it paid Manchester City a deal reported by British media to be worth around 75 million euros ($82.7 million), Simeone said he could be available for Monday’s La Liga opener at Villarreal.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 18:01 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone during the press conference.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone during the press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon



Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone heaped praise on his new signing, Julian Alvarez and expects great things from the 24-year-old Argentine forward.

Alvarez only joined Atletico last week after it paid Manchester City a deal reported by British media to be worth around 75 million euros ($82.7 million), Simeone said he could be available for Monday’s La Liga opener at Villarreal.

“Julian (Alvarez) is a player we are all looking forward to seeing and who will help us to be better. It was all very sudden, so quick. He just arrived a little while ago, has been training for four days but has been adapting fast,” Simeone told a press conference on Sunday.

“But I see him with a lot of enthusiasm, knowing where he is coming from and understanding where he is heading towards. His characteristics fit to the Atleti DNA.”

After spending over 150 million euros on Alvarez, Spain Euro 2024-winning defender Robin Le Normand and last season’s La Liga top scorer Alexander Sorloth, Simeone played down title expectations.

Atletico Madrid’s new signing Julian Alvarez during the presentation.
Atletico Madrid's new signing Julian Alvarez during the presentation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info



With negotiations to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher lingering, Simeone said they still need to add more players to be competitive against a Real Madrid side who won the Champions League and LaLiga double last season before recruiting France captain Kylian Mbappe.

“Real Madrid start the season as the best team and will have to prove it with the wonderful players they have while all the rest of us will be behind to compete against them,” Simeone said.

“We haven’t closed the squad yet, apart from not closing it yet, we need to focus on tomorrow’s game and see game by game how the team progresses.

“Barcelona continue to have a very good team, Real continue to grow with players who are phenomenal but it’s clear for me that we have to think about ourselves.”

