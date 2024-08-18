LIVE Mallorca vs Real Madrid updates, La Liga 2024-25: RMA lineup out; Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicius start, Score, Kick-off at 1 AM IST

Preview

Defending champion Real Madrid starts its La Liga 2024-25 campaign against Mallorca, which might seem like a straightforward fixture for the Los Blancos, but in reality, might be not.

Last season, Ancelotti’s men, despite winning both fixtures against the side, were only restricted to a goal in both matches, which indicates Mallorca’s ability to fight on its day.

Real Madrid has already won a piece of silverware this season after it defeated Atalanta by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Super Cup final, with Federico Valverde and Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet. It was the Frenchman’s debut goal for the Los Blancos after the highly anticipated move came to fruition.

Now, the Los Blancos will want to continue the momentum and start their title defence on a high and look to grab three points in the opener.

When and where will the Mallorca and Real Madrid match kick-off?

The Mallorca and Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 fixture will kick-off at 1:00 AM IST on Monday, August 19 at the Mallorca Son Moix Stadium.

Where to watch the Mallorca vs Real Madrid match?

Viewers in India can follow the match on the https .gxr.world website.

Unfortunately, no official broadcaster has been announced in India for the telecast of the 2024-25 La Liga season.