MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Arnold under pressure after Socceroos flop in Jakarta

The Socceroos were held 0-0 by world number 133 Indonesia in Jakarta on Tuesday in a setback to their hopes of direct qualification for the 2026 showpiece in North America.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 11:19 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Graham Arnold looks on during the World Cup qualifier match between Australia and Indonesia.
Graham Arnold looks on during the World Cup qualifier match between Australia and Indonesia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Graham Arnold looks on during the World Cup qualifier match between Australia and Indonesia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australia coach Graham Arnold was engulfed in a storm of criticism from home fans and media on Wednesday after the scoreless Socceroos again failed to despatch a low-ranked opponent in World Cup qualifying.

Hoping to rebound from a shock 1-0 loss to Bahrain on home soil last week, the Socceroos were held 0-0 by world number 133 Indonesia in Jakarta on Tuesday in a setback to their hopes of direct qualification for the 2026 showpiece in North America.

By contrast, Group C heavyweight Japan backed up its 7-0 demolition of China with a 5-0 thrashing of Bahrain in Riffa to hold top spot on six points, while West Asian powerhouse Saudi Arabia beat China away to lie second.

With only the top two qualifying directly, fifth-placed Australia will be under huge pressure to take maximum points at home against China in next month’s qualifying window.

Australia has long struggled to score against teams which sits back and defends in numbers but patience is wearing thin.

“It sharpens the scrutiny on Arnold, his tactics and his selections, with the national team clearly struggling to function in attack,” writer Vince Rugari wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

READ | AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Indonesia frustrates Australia, Saudi Arabia beats China

Australia had 15 corners and hogged 63% of possession against Indonesia, and while it racked up 19 shots on goal only five of them were on target.

Underlining his frustration, Arnold, usually the most staunch defender of his players, was critical of them, saying he could not “play the game for them”.

“Second spot is on four (points) at the moment,” he said of the standings.

“So it’s not like it’s a disaster, but I’ve got to go home and do a lot of thinking.”

Plenty of fans on social media suggested Arnold has had more than enough thinking time and called for change.

Some may have short memories.

Less than two years ago, Arnold was feted as a national hero as the Socceroos reached the last 16 at Qatar and won two matches at a World Cup for the first time.

Arnold has insisted the Socceroos can go further in 2026.

However, there was dwindling confidence among home fans on Wednesday that he is the right coach to take them there.

“As unpleasant as it is to say, Australia’s struggles in possession against anything resembling an organised defence are starting to look like an Arnold problem,” local football writer Emma Kemp wrote in The Age.

Related stories

Related Topics

Graham Arnold /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs NZ Test: Complete washout looms after Day 3 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida
    Shayan Acharya
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Arnold under pressure after Socceroos flop in Jakarta
    Reuters
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Germany, Australia, Canada and Belgium earn victories in group stage
    AP
  4. Pogba’s brother and five others to stand trial in extortion case targeting the ex-France star
    PTI
  5. Australian hockey player suspended over attempted cocaine purchase at Paris Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Arnold under pressure after Socceroos flop in Jakarta
    Reuters
  2. Pogba’s brother and five others to stand trial in extortion case targeting the ex-France star
    PTI
  3. Mauricio Pochettino finally announced as US men’s national team coach
    AP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Diego Gomez’s strike gives Paraguay historic win over lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paraguay vs Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Diego Gomez powers PAR to 1-0 win over BRA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs NZ Test: Complete washout looms after Day 3 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida
    Shayan Acharya
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers: Arnold under pressure after Socceroos flop in Jakarta
    Reuters
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Germany, Australia, Canada and Belgium earn victories in group stage
    AP
  4. Pogba’s brother and five others to stand trial in extortion case targeting the ex-France star
    PTI
  5. Australian hockey player suspended over attempted cocaine purchase at Paris Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment