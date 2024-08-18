Premier League 2024-25: Man City begins title defence with 2-1 win against Chelsea; Haaland, Kovacic score

Erling Haaland scored his 91st goal in his 100th appearance for Manchester City on Sunday as the champion kicked off its Premier League title defence with a lively 2-0 away win over Chelsea.
The big Norwegian, fed by Bernardo Silva, forced his way between Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana and finished neatly past Robert Sanchez in the 18th minute.
AS IT HAPPENED: Chelsea vs Manchester City HIGHLIGHTS
Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic made sure of victory for the visitors six minutes from time, racing through a disorganised Chelsea midfield and thumping the ball into Sanchez’s net.
Chelsea, in its first Premier League outing under new manager Enzo Maresca, fashioned some hopeful attacking moves through Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and recent signing Pedro Neto but was largely outclassed by its more composed visitor.
