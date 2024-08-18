MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Man City begins title defence with 2-1 win against Chelsea; Haaland, Kovacic score

Haaland, fed by Bernardo Silva, forced his way between Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana and finished neatly past Robert Sanchez in the 18th minute.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 23:08 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Erling Haaland scored his 91st goal in his 100th appearance for Manchester City on Sunday as the champion kicked off its Premier League title defence with a lively 2-0 away win over Chelsea.

The big Norwegian, fed by Bernardo Silva, forced his way between Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana and finished neatly past Robert Sanchez in the 18th minute.

AS IT HAPPENED: Chelsea vs Manchester City HIGHLIGHTS

Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic made sure of victory for the visitors six minutes from time, racing through a disorganised Chelsea midfield and thumping the ball into Sanchez’s net.

Chelsea, in its first Premier League outing under new manager Enzo Maresca, fashioned some hopeful attacking moves through Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and recent signing Pedro Neto but was largely outclassed by its more composed visitor.

