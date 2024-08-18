MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Juventus focused on Como and not transfer window, says manager Motta

Juventus, heavily linked with the likes of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez among others, has failed to bring in players targeted at the end of last season.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 23:21 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Motta, who took Bologna to fifth place and Champions League football last season, will not be taking Como lightly as he looks to get his Juventus career off to the perfect start.
Motta, who took Bologna to fifth place and Champions League football last season, will not be taking Como lightly as he looks to get his Juventus career off to the perfect start. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Motta, who took Bologna to fifth place and Champions League football last season, will not be taking Como lightly as he looks to get his Juventus career off to the perfect start. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus begins its Serie A season with a limited number of players available and much work still to do in the transfer market, but it does have a good enough squad to be competitive, manager Thiago Motta said on Sunday.

Four seasons without a league title after winning nine in a row forced Juventus into major changes, with Motta replacing Massimiliano Allegri as coach, but it has yet to bring in the players required to challenge for the Scudetto.

Motta goes into Monday’s opening home game against promoted Como with his squad still a work in progress, while American midfielder Weston McKennie, who looked to be on his way out of the club, could now return to the fold.

ALSO READ: Serie A: Empoli apologises for poor pitch in season opener

“First of all, McKennie is a useful and functional player for our needs,” Motta told a press conference.

“Tomorrow we have 19 players to face the game, only 11 can play. I have the possibility to make five substitutions, no more.

“We are in good shape, had good preparation, good training this week, with intensity, everything we want to see, and ready to face tomorrow’s game.”

Juventus, heavily linked with the likes of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez among others, has failed to bring in players targeted at the end of last season.

Defender Riccardo Calafiori went to Arsenal and Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, who played under Motta at Bologna, signed for Manchester United. It also needs to offload forward Federico Chiesa who does not fit into Motta’s plans.

“We are working hard to build a competitive squad together and today we are focused on playing a great game against Como. We will see the rest later,” Motta said.

“The most important thing is that, even if you don’t like to talk too much about the game, even though tomorrow we play a game, we are focused on playing well, doing our job well and getting the result we want, against Como.

“All the players who come tomorrow deserve to be there, whether they play from the start or come in during the game, they do so on merit.”

ALSO READ: Atalanta’s Europa League hero Ademola Lookman dropped for Serie A opener as PSG rumours loom

Motta, who took Bologna to fifth place and Champions League football last season, will not be taking Como lightly as he looks to get his Juventus career off to the perfect start.

“Life is like football, nothing is taken for granted, we have to deserve it and we have to focus on ourselves and on tomorrow’s game,” he said.

“We are facing a team that has made it here from Serie B, they have won many games to get to this point, they have a lot of enthusiasm.”

Related Topics

Thiago Motta /

Juventus /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE, La Liga 2024-25: RMA lineup out; Mbappe, Bellingham start, Score, Kick-off at 1 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Juventus focused on Como and not transfer window, says manager Motta
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Man City begins title defence with 2-1 win against Chelsea; Haaland, Kovacic score
    Reuters
  4. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Chelsea vs Manchester City HIGHLIGHTS, Premier League: CHE 0-2 MCI; Haaland, Kovacic goals hand defending champion first win of season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Juventus focused on Como and not transfer window, says manager Motta
    Reuters
  2. Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE, La Liga 2024-25: RMA lineup out; Mbappe, Bellingham start, Score, Kick-off at 1 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Empoli apologises for poor pitch in season opener
    Reuters
  4. Atalanta’s Europa League hero Ademola Lookman dropped for Serie A opener as PSG rumours loom
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski scores brace in Flick’s debut; Leganes returns to top flight
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE, La Liga 2024-25: RMA lineup out; Mbappe, Bellingham start, Score, Kick-off at 1 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Juventus focused on Como and not transfer window, says manager Motta
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Man City begins title defence with 2-1 win against Chelsea; Haaland, Kovacic score
    Reuters
  4. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Chelsea vs Manchester City HIGHLIGHTS, Premier League: CHE 0-2 MCI; Haaland, Kovacic goals hand defending champion first win of season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment