MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen squanders two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Kiel

Champions Bayer Leverkusen scored twice in the opening eight minutes but squandered the lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against visitors Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 21:40 IST , LEVERKUSEN, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Champions Bayer Leverkusen scored twice in the opening eight minutes but squandered the lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against visitors Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Last season’s domestic league and Cup winners have only themselves to blame for the slip-up having dominated in a largely one-sided first half where they should have scored more goals and put the game to bed.

Instead, Leverkusen, winners 1-0 over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, eased off, and despite having a total of 24 efforts towards goal compared to the opponents’ eight, Kiel proved more efficient after the break to snatch an unexpected point.

Victor Boniface gave Leverkusen the perfect start, slotting in after four minutes to put the hosts in front with his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Before promoted Kiel had any time to recover, Leverkusen struck again, this time with Jonas Hofmann’s low drive, to carve out a two-goal cushion following a mistake by goalkeeper Timon Weiner.

Leverkusen looked to be cruising to a comfortable win, having nine shots by the ninth minute with its opponents desperately scrambling to hang on.

Kiel did, however, recover toward the end of the first half with a goal on the stroke of half-time through Max Geschwill’s shoulder at the far post.

It then drew level thanks to Fiete Arp’s 69th-minute penalty. Leverkusen dropped to fifth in the standings on 11 points. Bayern Munich, top on 13, faces Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. 

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Holstein Kiel /

Bundesliga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen squanders two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Kiel
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh vs England, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 37/2 (9 overs); Nigar, Sobhana at crease; Target 119
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC highlights, MBSG 3-0 MSC, ISL 2024-25: Maclaren, Subhasish and Stewart score early goals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Wounded’ India can’t afford to slip up against ‘confident’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen squanders two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Kiel
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund slumps to 2-1 loss against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga roundup: Debutant scores winner in Augsburg win over Borussia Moenchengladbach
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: After win over Milan, Leverkusen won’t underestimate newly promoted Kiel
    Reuters
  5. Jamal Musiala to miss Bayern Munich and Germany games with hip injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen squanders two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Kiel
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh vs England, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 37/2 (9 overs); Nigar, Sobhana at crease; Target 119
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC highlights, MBSG 3-0 MSC, ISL 2024-25: Maclaren, Subhasish and Stewart score early goals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Wounded’ India can’t afford to slip up against ‘confident’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment