MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jamal Musiala to miss Bayern Munich and Germany games with hip injury

Musiala had been included in Germany’s squad on Thursday but the team confirmed he would miss upcoming Nations League games this month against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 16:40 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is set to miss upcoming games for his club and the German national team with a hip injury.

Bayern said on Friday that Musiala would be “out for the time being”.

Musiala had been included in Germany’s squad on Thursday but the team confirmed he would miss upcoming Nations League games this month against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands.

Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling could make his debut for Germany after he was called up to replace Musiala.

Musiala played the entire second half of Bayern’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday, the first loss of new coach Vincent Kompany’s time in charge.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga ahead of playing Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Related Topics

Jamal Musiala /

Bayern Munich /

Germany /

Nations League /

Vincent Kompany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 137/6 vs ROI, Mumbai leads by 258 runs; Saransh removes Shaw, Mulani in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 83/6 (15.1 overs); Mlaba picks fourth to remove Alleyne, Brits takes stunner
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamal Musiala to miss Bayern Munich and Germany games with hip injury
    AP
  4. Dortmund’s Adeyemi, Duranville ruled out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25: What is the highest successful run chase in tournament history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Jamal Musiala to miss Bayern Munich and Germany games with hip injury
    AP
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern’s Ulreich hit with one-match ban, fine for insult
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga roundup: Frankfurt continues winning run, Werder Bremen mounts comeback
    AP
  4. Bayern says Kane’s ankle injury is not as bad as initially feared
    AP
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Pavlovic’s equaliser salvages a point for Bayern in 1-1 draw with Leverkusen
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 137/6 vs ROI, Mumbai leads by 258 runs; Saransh removes Shaw, Mulani in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 83/6 (15.1 overs); Mlaba picks fourth to remove Alleyne, Brits takes stunner
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamal Musiala to miss Bayern Munich and Germany games with hip injury
    AP
  4. Dortmund’s Adeyemi, Duranville ruled out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25: What is the highest successful run chase in tournament history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment